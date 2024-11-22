When the majority gets it wrong

Democracy is the darling of political systems. It’s all about the majority—where the people decide, and the people get what they want. Simple, right?

In theory, it’s fair and just. The majority speaks, the majority rules. End of story. Fast forward to 2024, the largest election year in history. Around 3.7 billion people got a vote in 72 countries. The slogan? “Everyone has their say, but the majority has its way.” Sounds perfect, doesn’t it? The majority can’t be wrong. Or can it?Take the US elections.

Everyone had a voice—pollsters, pundits, media. But in the end, it was the majority who decided. Sure, there were some loud voices and slick campaigns, but the majority won. Sounds familiar, right? Just like in Uganda, where parliamentary votes decide laws and amendments. The majority always gets the final word. But does that mean they’re right? Not always. Majorities can be wrong. Really wrong. Just because many agree doesn’t mean it’s right. Let’s rewind to the US legalised slavery. Yep, majority rule said it was okay. It took a bloody civil war and decades of struggle to force the majority to see its mistake. And guess what? The damage lasted long after. Racial segregation in the US South was also backed by the majority.

The Plessy v. Ferguson case—“separate but equal”—was popular. But it wasn’t right. Not even close.Then there’s women’s suffrage. For decades, the majority of lawmakers said women shouldn’t vote. Women were “too emotional” for politics, they said. Only after years of protests and relentless fighting did women finally win the right to vote. But the harm done in those years of exclusion didn’t vanish overnight.

Even now, the “mistaken majority” shows up. Think of the policies pushed by popular opinion that turned out to be disastrous. It’s easy to manipulate a crowd, especially when fear and misinformation are in play. And when that happens, the majority can make decisions that backfire in a big way. The point is clear: Just because the majority supports something doesn’t make it just.

Popular doesn’t equal moral. This is why democracy needs safeguards. Without them, the majority could run roughshod over the rights of the few. Judicial review, minority protections, and a free press are non-negotiable. Without these, majority rule could easily become majority tyranny. Today, two-thirds of people worldwide feel their voices don’t matter.

That’s a red flag. If the majority feels unheard, we have a serious problem. Democracy’s not just about votes—it’s about fairness. It’s about ensuring every voice, not just the loudest, is heard. Majority rule is important, but it’s not foolproof. History shows us that the majority can be dead wrong. And if we don’t protect against that, we’re doomed to repeat those mistakes. Democracy is far from perfect. It’s messy and complicated. But it’s our responsibility to make it better.

Informed voting, critical thinking, and active engagement are the tools we need to hold democracy accountable. We must recognise that the majority’s will should never be the final word on matters of justice, morality, or human rights. So, what’s the takeaway? The majority is not always right. It’s okay to stand alone for what’s true. As Lucky Dube said, “If you stand for the truth, you will always stand alone.”

And let’s be clear—democracy is not a one-size-fits-all. Don’t just follow the crowd. Let’s make sure the system actually works for us all.