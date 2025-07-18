When victims cry to Mama Fina, the Judiciary should be ashamed

One of the main stories on social media last week was that of Christian Asiimwe, alias Don Chris. According to numerous claims made against him, Asiimwe is said to be the proprietor of Skypins Tours and Travel, a company that allegedly fleeced hundreds of mostly young, struggling, and desperate Ugandans. According to some of the people who lost their money, the company claimed it would help them get jobs in Canada, Luxembourg or Dubai, where they would be paid as much as Shs10m per month if they paid few millions to it. Desperate for a better life, many of them said they paid anywhere between Shs5m and Shs15m and left with nothing more than a receipt to wait for a call that never came.

The money, according to many of the victims, came from bank loans, savings from previous assignments in the Middle East and the sale of valuable property like land. Police say a manhunt has been launched for Asiimwe. It’s not clear what Asiimwe’s defence is, since by the time of publishing this article, he had not reported to the authorities to tell his side of the story. But this story is hardly surprising since it is not the first, and most likely not the last. Asiimwe’s story is similar to the many socialites we have become accustomed to as a country, who appeared from out of the blue and lived large. He lived in and posted photos of himself in an expensive house online, drove expensive cars, and wore very expensive clothes. These things will always get one a following in Kampala, but seldom will it get anyone, especially police, asking the basic “what does he do to get all this money?” question.

However, to get the company to a level where hundreds of young Ugandans deposited their hard-earned cash with it, Asiimwe and his company are said to have done two things. First, they are alleged to have crafted and spread a rumour that the company belonged to very powerful people in the NRM government. From the testimonies of the victims, this worked the magic and lured most of them to blindly trust whatever they heard about the company. I don’t blame them. In a country where the Inspectorate of Government claims to receive declarations of wealth from all leaders, only to keep them like classified military secrets, how would the poor Ugandans know Skypins wasn't owned by some powerful government person? Two, the company ran several adverts on TV and radio stations that lured the unsuspecting victims to part with their hard-earned cash in return for a service that some waited two years for in vain.

But to truly complete this move, the company hired influential people; renowned actors, TV presenters, and pastors who encouraged their followers to use the company as their route out of poverty. Again, many say they fell for this, and while I don't blame them, perhaps this begs a legal question whether the TVs, radios, and influential people owed these victims a duty to do some background search before promoting the product. Perhaps Uganda Communications Commission and the Media Council should ask the TV and radio stations some hard questions, if not for the mistake made, perhaps to avoid a similar occurrence in the future. Where was the police in all this? Well, a woman claims when she reported to police in Kampala, she was threatened with an arrest.

These are claims by more than 350 victims, who have lost about Shs1.75b. I wonder what Asiimwe has to say. However, as a lawyer, the biggest takeaway for me was how all the victims, desperate and crying out for justice, called upon Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, minister of Lands Judith Nabakooba, and even traditional herbalist Mama Fina to help them out. Not even one mentioned the Judiciary, Chief Justice, or Minister of Justice. Is judicial power still derived from and exercised in their name as per the dictates of Article 126 (1) of the 1995 Constitution, if people would rather call Mama Fina to help them out? Perhaps the leadership of the Judiciary needs to reflect on where ordinary Ugandans seek justice.









The writer is a lawyer with interest in governance.



