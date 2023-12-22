Where all the 12 months are feminine

Yes, I know of a place where this is a fact, where all the 12 months of the year are of feminine gender: and this is none other than Masaabaland, which, as we all know, commands the lofty western and southern slopes of Mount Elgon in Uganda’s farthest east.

This is the very land of the three well-known unique cultural phenomena of: malewa (edible bamboo shoots), kadodi (rippling waist-dance to the crazy rhythm of small drums of different pitches plus talking-sticks), and imbalu (the instant knifing and trimming of boys into men via a double-edged knife).

And it is here that all the months of the year pay homage to girlhood, womanhood and motherhood – by their very names. It is to be granted that Lumasaaba (language), unlike, for instance, neighbouring Ateso, is not characterised by ‘gender marking’, whereby people and objects are masculine or feminine (and sometimes neuter): ‘e.g. Ejakait and Ajakait (for ‘Sir’ and ‘Madam’).

All the same, there are specific Lumasaaba personal names, derived from the same idea, where the commencement of the name with ‘W’ signifies that the name-bearer is male; while ‘N’ signifies that the name-bearer is female. Examples are Wabwiile and Nabwiile – derived from ‘the weather’. (Consequently, for instance, to signify that Wabwiile has lost his manhood, become impotent, you can simply – and crudely, cruelly – replace the ‘W’ in his name with ‘N’, and say that he has become Nabwiile!)

Ah, but back to the months of the year and their names in Lumasaaba.

Not only are they all feminine but they also happen to represent agricultural activities in the countryside in strict progression with the cycle of the seasons as determined by the climate. And thus, from January to December:

Nasimiyu (January), when it is all dry weather, not a drop of rain, and the strong sun mercilessly burns and kills lots of the ‘dudus’ (ants) in the soil that are unfriendly to the farmer.

Nelima (February), when the woman of the house urges her man to suspend all else and clear the land for her to dig with the arrival of the scattered early rains.

Nakhumiitsa (March), when seeds and grains are sown into the soil with the coming of steady and continuous rains.

Nalyaka (April), when the beans and peas and groundnuts and simsim and maize and millet and sorghum are weeded.

Namunaane (May), when the rains are at their heaviest, and the crops and the weeds compete with each other for growth, and the weeding is suspended.

Namyeeso (June), when the rains observe a lull in their downpour, to diplomatically allow the grains and the beans and the nuts to ripen or mature.

Nekesa (July), when the ripened grains encounter the harvest knife and the mature beans and groundnuts meet the uprooter’s hand, and are welcomed by the granaries.

Nasambu (August), when the millet stalks and the sorghum stalks in the fields are cut down, and the ground is prepared to welcome the cow-peas.

Nabalaayo (September), when the maturing cow-peas possess the fields, and they are uprooted, conveyed home and dried on the ground around the house.

Namusalo (October), when the cumulative harvested crops since the month of Nekesa are at their most plentiful, and the eaters have a rich variety to choose from.

Nabulumbi (November), when the slow-growing millet of the higher slopes of the mountain is finally harvested, four months after the harvest on the foothills and plains.

Namahiya (December), when the entire population suspends all garden work and rewards itself with feasting, merry-making, and exchange of gifts and visits.

Ah, such are the feminine names emanating from the ethos of this mountain ethnic community – where ‘mother is gold, supreme, and ever-present’.