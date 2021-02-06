Where do we go next after Covid-19, polls disruptions?

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I congratulate you dear Ugandans on the perseverance you have exhibited in staying alive. The year 2020 was one of a kind, marred by Covid-19 and its attendant effects such as lockdowns, closure of schools, rise in cases of domestic violence, loss of jobs, among others, to the anxiety of what would follow after the hotly contested 2021 general election.

Now that we are still alive, it is high time we got over certain things and moved forward. Many young people are furious, and rightly so. With the unemployment levels in this country being so high, some youth had started living off the internet with enterprises such as online shops and influencer marketing.

These were affected by the internet interferences and listening to arguments from both the exponents and critics of the internet shutdown, it is hard to decide which side to take.

I agree with the psychological school of thought that human beings are wired to survive in any conditions. It is in this light that I want to ask Ugandans to think beyond prevailing factors.

The needs of humanity are inexorable in spite of circumstances. Your hunger will never understand who your president is, neither will your thirst understand what internet was contributing towards its end.

Escapists will blame everyone and everything for causing them this pain, of course, forgetting their contribution to such problems.

But when you are done complaining about your president, Members of Parliament, the education and health systems, religious leaders and everyone else, you have yourself to deal with. I, therefore, suggest that we move past what has broken us, pick up the pieces, bring our brains together and forge a way forward.

First, we should consider forgiveness. Most of us haven’t done what we were supposed to do.

For instance, during campaigns some of you spoke so carelessly and disrespectfully to each over the internet, thanks to freedom of speech and the rise of citizen reporting. Some of you reported things that were just stimulating an already bad situation leading to the deadly November protests.

Advertisement

As a parent, I know that if there’s a particular toy that is always causing trouble among my children, I will keep it away until we come to a consensus. While I do this, I know it will affect my children in different ways, including the one who was using well.

It is only natural for them to be angry because I have interfered with their plans. But later they will appreciate the decision. Let us forgive our leaders and those that made decisions on our behalf.

Second, we should think of new methods of going about our work with or without incentives such as the internet. There was a meme I came across that read, “We are now in the same category with IT graduates.”

Beyond the laughter, I asked myself if there was no IT student who ever thought of bypassing the internet. Online shops, digital marketers and influencers, tour and travels companies and most of us who live off the internet need a backup plan. Let us collectively think of a way to thrive with or without the internet.

One thing is for sure, you are stuck in this country which some of you have called all types of bizarre names. You may have a choice to leave, but if choose to stay, consider alternative ways to live that are helpful to you and those around you.

I also ask you to understand that we have all been subjected to the same conditions that knew no standards; we are all nursing brokenness in one way or another.

Stop whining and breaking the little good available, rather, let us work to make the little good better. God being our guide, we shall overcome.

Ms Annah Nafula Nyanjura is a journalist working with Capital FM, Uganda

ananyanjura@gmail.com