Where does this after  dark chase end?

By Angella Nampewo

A scuffle on the street just after seven O’clock caught my attention. A boda boda rider being apprehended by police uniforms.

Further on the street, there was heavy deployment and many energetic security men seemed to be running towards the same mission.

Many other boda bodas escaped their limited hands and quick feet. Some fell to arrest, many more slipped through the net. This is a familiar scene on many of the city roads every evening.

The riders know that police will arrest them, but they still ride anyway. Perhaps the need for money far outweighs the fear of the law.

Some riders even park at a spot just outside a police post. Some bad things have come from this cat and mouse chase.

Accidents happened, people fell off bikes while being chased by law enforcement officers, but the pattern still goes on and from the scuffles I have seen, this will end in tears until we find another way.

In my view, a review on the evening curfew against the traffic and transport demands at that time, might help the situation. When do most city dwellers leave the city and what transport do they use? How many people ride in cars and how does everybody else beat the 9pm curfew? Or do they?

Is it sustainable to have an early curfew for a popular means of transport while the regular customers of this transport are still struggling to get home? It is not uncommon to see traffic jam on some routes after 9pm. Are we simply flogging the horse and hoping that will make it move faster without checking the state of its hooves? The horse might be injured or perhaps it has another reason for being obstinate.

How did the new rules affect the boda boda trade? Do we know how much money they made then, how they made it and what life has been like since? How many people are relying on these incomes?

Without encouraging anyone to break the law, it may help to dig a little beneath the surface to understand the motivation but also find new tactics because the current trend is just going to place us back in that situation where the police parking yard is full of motorbikes and detention is full of errant riders but with roads still teeming with bikes zooming around after hours.

I hope somewhere someone is tracking what has happened to the nightlife of the city and the people who used to earn from it. These businesses are not mere statistics.

Behind every closed business door, there are struggling families, people who have had to adapt for better or worse to conditions not of their making.

An acknowledgement, in less than theoretical terms of what has happened, would be a good start. An evaluation of the impact might help to shape any decisions we make regarding the lifting or tightening of restrictions, should the need arise.

Everyone gets it that Covid-19 is still here and it is a serious threat. You can see that by the number of people who continue to wear masks and wash hands even though no one is chasing after them to do it.

However, from time to time, the authorities should remember that these people and their needs do not magically disappear in the face of Covid-19. They must feed, pay rent and still figure out how to get their children to school. How do we support them through these struggles and help everyone to appreciate the meaning of observing the law and epidemic control strategies aside from sending out the troops every evening to arrest them in droves?



Ms Nampewo is a writer, editor and communications consultant angella.nampewo@gmail.com