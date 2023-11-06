Which exams matter? Uneb or life questions?

Once again, it is that season for national examinations. The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) is administering examinations for Primary Seven, Senior Four and Senior Six, to enable learners move from one level to another. I wish the candidates success as Uneb defines it.

Seeing friends frantically prepare their children for these examinations reminded me of the pressure and panic that came with doing them, especially if you were in some school with no track record to be proud of.

I remember the hopes that a good success card and in large numbers would perhaps guarantee you good grades, and not having them spelling doom. How from success cards, best wishes too have changed form. The things schools and parents do these days to support their children through examinations is nothing short of incredible.

Sometimes I wonder, which exams really matter. Obviously, Uneb and school examinations generally matter because they have the powers to decide that you worked hard or not, or suggest that you are in the wrong place in life.

Yet, life itself is an examination at every turn. You do exams all your life so to speak. For the most part, you pass or fail alone. As you grow up, you set your own exams, the things we call goals. And we fail at achieving most of them, then be kind to ourselves. How we handle that then defines our future success.

A very dear friend told me something very profound the other day. He told me that life is such that, God gives each of us something we can be proud of, something unique.

That the Lord earmarks us for a purpose and gives us the tools with which to succeed in that area. We succeed at virtually everything in that area, except some other thing. And we can be lucky, if we get more than that thing at which we are very successful.

In short, we want many things. We want a successful career, a great family, to be loved and to live in a free and democratic country, among others. We want it all so to speak.

What my friend was telling me was that, while it is okay to want many things, if we learn to be content with what we have got, and see everything else that might come to add on to it as a bonus, then we will be happy and truly successful. We will put the things that do not add up in context.

Besides Uneb and the examinations we set for ourselves, there are also those who set for us exams. I remember a South African friend, who after returning from a trip in New York, found her mother sad.

The mother asked her sadly, ‘what should I show my friends? When we meet, my friends show pictures of their grandchildren. And me, should I take pictures of your research proposal to show them?’

My friend was stunned and upset by the expectations of her mother. As an only child, her mother expects grandchildren. She is the extension of her mothers’ dreams. My friend was just about 30 years, an incredible academic pursuing a doctoral degree and a fellow of a prestigious international fellowship.

I sent to her several pictures of her presenting her paper to all these people who were amazed by her work. I sent them with a note, ‘may these remind you just how lucky you are to be doing this.’ If we are not careful, we lose sight of the many examinations we have passed through the eyes of others.

The truth is, our lives are rarely orderly. I get comforted by the words of William Trevor, writing in 1928 about a person’s life, noting that “a person’s life isn’t orderly, it runs about all over the place, in and out through time.

The present’s hardly there; the future doesn’t exist. Only love matters in the bits and pieces of a person’s life”. Sometimes it is love for people, for the work we do, for country, and community.

I appreciate Marianne Williamson’s idea of success as that which means, if “we go to sleep at night knowing that our talents and abilities were used in a way that served others. We’re compensated by grateful looks in people’s eyes, whatever material abundance supports us in performing joyfully and at high energy, and the magnificent feeling that we did our bit today to save the world” we are successful.

Most times, saving the world is really about the small things that matter to the people in our lives. When a person makes you feel very special, or assures you that you mean a lot to them at a time that you are feeling the weight of the world, becoming the conduit through which, you lay your burden at the foot of the cross, that is to have succeeded.