Which way forward Ethiopia?

Let me begin with a confession. I have a soft spot for Ethiopia and things Ethiopian for many reasons, but especially because Ethiopia’s beautiful capital city, Addis Ababa (new flower), was my first external duty station as a junior career diplomat in the early 1970s. I have many fond and pleasant memories of my tour of duty at the Embassy of Uganda accredited to Ethiopia.

Ongoing tragic events in Ethiopia are naturally of deep concern to me. I believe that the friendly, gallant and gentle people of Ethiopia deserve a lot better than a fratricidal and vicious civil war at the end of which there will be no winners, only losers!

The internal conflict which erupted in the Tigray region in November 2020 has now spread to Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia. This is a dangerous development for the unity and territorial integrity of Africa’s oldest country.

After many years, I visited Ethiopia in 2012 and during my stay in Addis Ababa death was announced of then prime minister Meles Zenawi, who died on August 20, 2012, in Brussels, Belgium, after a long illness. Zenawi was one of four African leaders whom former US president Bill Clinton called a new breed and beacon of hope. Except for Zenawi, who was from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the other three have proved to be disappointments.

Current prime minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018 against the backdrop of unrest and mass protests by Ethiopia’s largest tribes namely, Amhara and his own Oromo which is the largest ethnic group in the country, but has been marginalised for decades.

Ahmed promised transparent and inclusive politics. He released hundreds of political prisoners and hundreds of Ethiopians who fled into exile returned home after spending many years in the US, Canada, Europe and elsewhere. A new chapter appeared to have been opened in the chequered history of Ethiopia.

In 2018, Ahmed took a bold initiative and moved quickly to mend bilateral relations with Eritrea which, for almost 20 years, was Ethiopia’s arch enemy. He negotiated and signed a historic peace accord with Eritrean strongman Isaias Afwerki which put to an end a bitter and longstanding enmity and feud between the two neighbours. This peace agreement earned Ahmed the 2019 Nobel peace prize which he deserves. I hope Ahmed will live up to the high standards expected of him as a Nobel peace laureate.

I have never hidden my admiration and support for prime minister Ahmed who means well for all Ethiopians, including his fellow citizens from Tigray region. Ahmed has played a constructive and positive role in the affairs and politics of the Horn of Africa, Igad and the African Union (AU).

Against this background, why is the AU conspicuously silent about what is happening in Ethiopia? Whatever happened to the slogan, “African solutions to African problems” which former South African president Thabo Mbeki promoted in the 1990s? Why is Igad silent?

Way forward

Ethiopia is an old civilisation. It is one of a few African countries mentioned in the Holy Bible. The people of Ethiopia deserve a united and prosperous country which is at peace with all its neighbours. The road towards achieving a just, peaceful and lasting solution to essentially political problems facing Ethiopia, and indeed facing most African countries, is through negotiations. The gun and use of force will never provide a just and durable solution.

The constitution of Ethiopia must be renegotiated so that the legitimate concerns and interests of Tigray, Oromo, Amhara and other regions are adequately addressed. Given the necessary political will, I believe, a way out of the Ethiopian quagmire is possible. Igad and AU must spearhead efforts to find a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the serious problems facing Ethiopia.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

