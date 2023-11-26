Who are the cults?

There are people who will not let the truth get in the way of what they desperately want to believe. They’ve purchased a one-way ticket to their view, and, true or false, there’s no returning.

In this company are the self-assuming custodians or arbiters of truth, authorised – based on their delusions – to occupy themselves with the business of “cult-hunting”.

Here, however, is where their whole narrative starts to fall apart. The word “cult”, and even “occult” is not a biblical word, because it’s not in the Bible.

Therefore, any definition of the words “cult” and “occult” are not derived from the Bible because they’re not in there.

Hence, “a person or thing that is popular or fashionable among a particular group or section of society” is a cult, according to Collins Dictionary.

By this definition, the followers of any popular entertainer are in a cult, and so are those of any popular sports figure, politician, or influencer.

The simpleton at this point raise their hand and object, “I follow no man but God alone!” And this assertion is apparently intended to set them apart from those who are in a “cult”. Well, Apostle Paul makes a statement that exposes the fragility of their assertion: “Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.” (1 Corinthians 11:1)

Contextually, in our day just as it was in Apostle Paul’s day, there are those who are boastful of apparently not being followers of men but of God, and yet still, Paul regards them as just as non-spiritual as the ones following men.

“Now this I say, that everyone of you saith, I am of Paul; and I of Apollos; and I of Cephas; and I of Christ.” (1 Corinthians 1:12)

You see, the issue is beyond the claims of men. The word “occult”, on the other hand, is simply “mystical, supernatural or magical powers, practices, or phenomena, according to the dictionary. All believers in miracles could fit right here.

It’s long past time for the rest of us that truly care about the sobriety of God’s people to debunk these malicious lies that are aimed at controlling the Christian narrative.

If we don’t, this will be our undoing, because we’re not talking about any of the things that truly matter anymore. We’ve given more time to devil’s agents than God’s, sin than righteousness, and it’s no wonder we’re more paranoid than we are spiritual.

It amazes me the number of people who refuse to believe a portrait of what’s right before them but will instead opt for a caricature of the media or social media. What a lacklustre world we live in!

Some of these may actually be so sincere about what they believe that they’d stop at nothing in character assassinating those they wrongly regard as “cults”. You know you could be sincere and yet sincerely wrong.

“They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service.” (John 16:2)

When you character assassinate someone, you’re not proving them what you label them, rather you are proving that you’re terrified of what they truly represent. Whatever label you place upon them doesn’t make them that if they’re not it.

It is out of their failure to put their theories on trial that the “cult-hunters” remain in deception while maintaining they’re on God’s side. While they lack any motivation to be true, they intensely desire only to appear true. These are the spiritual fat cats, the Pharisees of our day. They are moulded from the same template.

The issue at hand is to deconstruct the myths that have been propagated about the said cult or occult and have been complicit as weapons of mass deception.

We will be in better standing thereafter in identifying what truly is of the devil, or of man, or of God, because that’s what really matters at the end of it all.

“Now the Spirit speaketh expressly that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils.” (1 Timothy 4:1)

“Howbeit in vain do they worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.” (Mark 7:7)