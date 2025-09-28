Who betrays the nation, plunderer or dissenter against plunder?

Recently, I have been pondering about Dr Kizza Besigye and the number of times he has been charged with treason—betraying the nation—yet he has never been convicted of the same. At the same time, I have been thinking about the social contract between Ugandans and the ruling regime, the government’s obligations, the citizens’ obligations, and who has fulfilled their duties and who has not.

On the side of the citizens, Ugandans have fulfilled all the obligations. They obey, they pay taxes, and they endure. But has the ruling NRM government fulfilled theirs for the last 40 years? Evidently no.

The fallacy that an established constitutional order, while doing innumerable unconstitutional things contrary to the social contract, cannot be challenged without facing ‘treason’ is the most unfair contract I have ever studied in my legal career.

As John Locke argued in his Second Treatise of Government, whenever rulers act against the trust reposed in them, they forfeit the power the people had put into their hands. Rousseau went further and asserted that sovereignty belongs to the people and cannot be alienated. Even Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence reiterates the same principle that when a government becomes destructive of the ends for which it was instituted, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it.

A government is entrusted with building free hospitals, roads and schools, entrusted with all the mineral resources and taxes.

Instead of using resources and taxes to provide those services, the money is stolen and embezzled or misappropriated, and they resort to uncontrolled borrowing. What is left is spent on armoured vehicles to protect themselves from the people, fuel guzzlers to squeeze more taxes from the people, and entrenching or consolidating power.

Article 3 of our 1995 Constitution, as amended, even imposes a duty on Ugandans to resist any attempt to overthrow the constitutional order. But what of when the so-called constitutional order is itself hijacked, distorted, and mutilated by those in power?

Dishonest governments can never be trusted to deliver. They will always be concerned with what percentage to steal from the budget, cooking GDP statistics while genuine growth indicators are non-existent or show otherwise.

If any government official tells you that the government has delivered, ask them if their children study in government schools or if they get medical attention in their village hospital.

When you hear them preach service delivery, ask them if they consume those same services. If not, that is dishonesty, and that dishonesty cripples the nation.

If you want to know how incompetent a government is, look at the innumerable irrational legislation it produces against dissent. They will ban religious leaders from speaking truth. They will muzzle cultural leaders. They will hamper civic education. They will refuse to translate laws into local languages. They will exile those who use literature to speak truth to power. These are the symptoms of a government at war with its own people.

An incompetent government will dictate to you how to remove it—through elections—because it knows elections cannot. It will smother every potent alternative by branding dissent as treason. Yet treason, properly understood, is not the cry of the citizen but the abdication of duty—the betrayal of obligations by the State itself.

If Besigye, as a medical doctor, had produced medicine for gonorrhoea and sold it to Rwanda while Ugandans suffered, that would be treason, that would be betrayal. But the current treason law, as written, is void of substance and fails to meet the standards of criminal law.

The writer is a lawyer and multi-award-winning novelist.