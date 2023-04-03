Who decides the programme a child chooses at university?

It is that time of the year again when young people transition to higher education. Universities are admitting students with many promises for a future that is worth sacrificing for through education.

Parents and children are looking for the best career options in order to secure both their future. After the release of Senior Six results, the mad rush to get admitted to this or that university begins. Many parents struggle through and ensure that the best programme is under the belt.

Sometimes you wonder, who decides what the best programme is. Is it the parents or the children?

I have heard many parents say, ‘this one we want her to follow in the mother’s footsteps’ or that one the father’s footsteps. Usually, there is an engineer, a lawyer and doctor, among others.

An established doctor and mother tries to ensure the continuity of that private hospital by sending the son to medical school, the engineer setting up a consulting firm and hoping the daughter will carry on the mantle someday, and the law firm owner who has to provide space for the children.

There is nothing wrong with parents hoping that their children will step into their footsteps, except when it is forced on children who would otherwise thrive in a different profession. Otherwise, children trying not to disappoint their parents, go on to do their best to fit in, and study those things that found favour with their parents.

The much older generation of doctors and lawyers were lucky because many of their parents were peasants, or uneducated. They carried no baggage just the aspiration to have their children get an education, motivating them to do better. So, the children got their own sources of inspiration through school, professionals they admired and so on. Today, as a child is born, there is already high hopes placed on them.

Can parents today hung onto their ‘old’ ways and perceptions of the winning professions, really guide their children, more adept to technology and better informed in a markedly different world? Do they know what the professions of the future are?

I recently sat in my office, listening to a parent and child discuss what programmes to apply for. The child had passion for journalism, the reason she had been brought to me. The parent clearly despised journalism and wanted the girl to study law. She kept saying, ‘I just do not like law’ and was clear, she would never thrive studying the course. The parent on the other hand, had a litany of issues with journalism, and all the glorified visions of law.

I sat there, listening to mother and daughter, at a loss myself. Every year, I relieve this scenario of parents who prefer one programme and prospective students who wish to study something else. Sometimes, I have to wonder, whose life and future is at stake. When does it stop being our own dreams projected onto our children? How do we guide our children without allowing our own aspirations to overshadow their own? Do we have the capacity to tell our children that yes, you wish to study that programme, but have you considered other options?

In October 2020, the World Economic Forum published ‘the future of jobs report’ in which they mapped the jobs and skills of the future, while tracking the pace of change. The report attempted to ‘shed light on the pandemic-related disruptions in 2020, contextualised within a longer history of economic cycles and the expected outlook for technology adoption, jobs and skills in the next five years.

What is interesting is how many of the jobs of the future are far removed from the idealistic roles we have traditionally crafted for our children. The world of work is changing, and there are other skills that are just as vital.

According to the report, the top skills which employers see as rising in prominence in the lead up to 2025, include critical thinking and analysis as well as problem-solving, and skills in self-management such as active learning, resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility. The report notes that as unemployment figures rise, it is of increasing urgency to expand social protection, including support for retraining to displaced and at-risk workers as they navigate the paths towards new opportunities in the labour market and towards the ‘jobs of tomorrow’.

The question is, how do we prepare for these jobs of tomorrow? Yet, when we hear from most parents, they are stuck on the jobs of old, hoping their children stick to what worked decades ago. Part of the rising unemployment is due to our failure to take heed of the changes in the labour market and the ways that the economic outlook continuously changes.

We ought to start looking at these jobs of the future with a lot of interest in order to support our children in their choices, unpacking for them the options rather than dictating for them.