Who, if at all, is talking to your children about the future

A friend, who was in the process of applying for a Master’s degree, reached out for ideas on what field might make sense for the future of work. As we browsed and compared the courses, we noticed something we hadn’t realised before.

Your average master’s degree student often selects their field of study based on career interest. They usually know where they want to be in the next couple of years and go out looking for knowledge and skills to accelerate that process. In effect, it is unlikely that anyone ever goes to grad school devoid of career guidance and information.

After the call, we did a quick poll in the office to try and find out what influenced people’s choice of course at the undergraduate level. Access to career guidance and its influence on making informed career choices scored lowest on the scale. For most, it was a race between parental influence, government sponsorship, affordability, and friends. Others had selected something close to what they had always wanted only to get there and discover that it wasn’t it.

We then decided to conduct a proper survey and find out what sort of career guidance information exists for young people and whether they have enough knowledge to make informed decisions about their careers. 259 students and 40 universities later, we had the kinds of answers to worry anybody interested in conversations about jobs and employment, entrepreneurship, and human capital development. Only 42 percent rated the career guidance they had received in high school as “useful”. Not unfounded, if you tried to remember your own experience of what was called career guidance. Those who were fortunate probably had one or two people – usually old students – hastily called in to talk to them about their lives and experiences. Problem is that there were tens of you, so you didn’t have the opportunity to ask questions specific to your interests. Sometimes, the speakers weren’t the kind to hold your attention – because they aren’t trained for it – so the session was a waste of your time and theirs. In the end, the activity was one of those simply used to tick off a box.

Those who were unfortunate simply got told by their equally clueless teachers that they weren’t going to make it as this or that and so, they should try their hand at something else. “Sam, you can’t do Math so give up on your Engineering dream.” “Ron, you know how to argue and look like you have Lugezigezi so you will make a good lawyer.” “Sal, how do you think you are going to be a doctor when you run away from cockroaches?”

PUJAB (Google the acronym) forms? Disaster! Beyond the usual popular courses – which you also didn’t quite have the range to understand – you didn’t know what the rest entailed. But you had to fill in the required number, in consultation with your equally ignorant friends, and somehow ended up with one offered to you at university.

A few had the benefit of parents who knew or forced their own choices on them, siblings who helped, or circumstances that dictated. Need evidence? 54 percent of the respondents are currently studying the course they always wanted and the rest ended up there for some reason other than interest or knowledge.

From our survey, only 8 percent rated their knowledge of the course (pre-enrollment) as “Very good”, and 24 percent as “Good”. 36 percent had minimal information while 32 percent had average knowledge about what they had been admitted to. In fact, 30 percent said they would drop their current course if they were given the opportunity to.

But that was at the high school level. What is the situation like, now that they are at university? Only 12 percent say they engage with their university career guidance offices while 47 percent don’t. What’s worse, 36 percent aren’t even sure whether their university has a career support office. We asked, “Would you have made more informed career decisions with sufficient career information?” 63 percent said Yes.

What do these numbers tell us? Well, in part they explain the despondency, motivation attitude towards work that many of you keep complaining about. They also explain the inefficiencies, incompetence, and low productivity levels. They also represent a waste of money and time. Mostly, they are the clearest sign that we aren’t doing much to get ourselves ready for the future of work. If we’re not ready today, how can we be tomorrow?

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.