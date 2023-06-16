Who is coming to the funerals of our small businesses?





Last week, a good friend of mine closed their business after nine years of operations.

It was a complicated day. Filled with tears, pride and anger all in one.

I set aside my day to be by their side. So when I got up, I picked up for them a bottle of good wine, and reached their office before them. I wanted to be there with him on his last day of business.

The business had been sound. The cash flow, for five of those years, was okay. The growth and expansion was going just as well before the pandemic. Things, generally, were fine. My friend, who had immediately dived into business after university, was also fulfilled as a business owner and a social entrepreneur.

Then COVID19 happened. Worse still, lockdowns happened.

There emerged first, a challenge of both distribution of his products and convergence of staff at the business premises. Then he kept getting hit with dwindling cash flow yet the costs remained largely unchanged and/or rising.

For many young Ugandans that run SME’s, this dilemma was very pronounced. Government had stepped in to ask banks help with restructuring facilities but did little about what was actually needed to continue operations.

Many businesses fought in that period.

Government then budged to give a small fund of 100billion shillings to small businesses. That decision happened in November. The first lockdown was in April. 8 Months apart. What small business was keeping afloat for eight months waiting on this fund? Worse still, when the fund eventually came, because it was being matched by commercial banks and dished through them, the same ridiculous borrowing propositions; of security by land, interest rates at 19% and bloody paperwork were slapped on it. What should have been a recovery fund became a normal and routine bank loan.

After a year of administering the fund, only about 5 billion shillings of a 100 billion shillings’ fund had been disbursed.

And yet the onslaught and death of SME’s in that period was unmatched. One study I put some work in indicated that 9 in 10 small businesses had recorded decline in turnover during the lockdowns, 7 in 10 businesses had suffered massive cash flow problems. My friend’s business was merely one of those.





The same government, in this period, kept receiving data that costs of inputs had gone up by more than 50%, that at least 7 in 10 SMEs had laid off workers and in about 30% of businesses, more than half of the workers had been laid off.

What was this fund doing to address this bloodbath?

So when my friend’s business was closing, I remembered a grim quote a friend in the ghetto told me some time; “Many people will choose the wedding of a rich man over the funeral of a poor man”

SME’s are our poor men in this country. They employ 9 in 10 of the people with jobs in this country [see UBOS data of 2017], they keep many young people off the streets and give them a sense of purpose in a country producing way too few jobs and even fewer decent jobs to bank on.

I let off a tear with my friend as he paid out all money left in his account to his employees and emptied it all to hire a mover to take the business property to his home. His business will come up as a statistic sometime in the coming quarter and it won’t matter. Life will go on. A new fund will be announced. It will perform at 5%. The people administering it will not face any consequences for its gross failure. Heck, they might even get promoted in government. And more and more businesses will die. And more and more young people will remain jobless.

The minister of finance will continue to read budget speeches and say things like increasing domestic revenue mobilization and provision of ‘affordable’ credit to SMEs. And nobody will raise their hand in that parliament to ask, wait a minute sir, the 100bn fund we sent out just disbursed only 5billion shillings, why are people in need of money rejecting this money?