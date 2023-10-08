Who is on your network board of directors?

Last week, we concluded that your network is an intangible asset that you need to nurture intentionality. Assets are by their very definition meant to add value to us, depending on the sphere that we have invested in.

Through the topics shared in this series, avid readers would have seen the authors endeavour to show that, as intentional leaders, we need to know who we are and realise that we cannot hope to lead others if we don’t know how to lead ourselves first.

Networking, at its core, is about relationship building. And who you build relationships with matters. Like in all interactions, it is a give and take.

The difference is that unlike a purely commercial transaction, who you allow to have relationship with requires giving them permission to speak into your life through the level of influence or access they have to you. And that is why it matters.

This week, I request that you allow me to share a concept that I practice. I call it my personal board of directors.

This is a concept adapted from what I learned attending a webinar hosted by the executive leadership council titled “The Network squad” via the LinkedIn platform.

The Network Squad categorises those people whom you give your time to and by default how you allow them to influence you.

In my leadership journey, I have often suffered from a terrible case of imposter syndrome. Sheryl Sandberg refers to this in her book Lean In: Women.

Work and the Will to lead, noting that studies have shown it as something that affects women significantly more than men.

In my case, I often felt the weight of responsibility when walking into rooms where decisions had to be made that could potentially impact hundreds of employees and by extension their families. I have never been arrogant to imagine that I have all the answers for any given situation. So, I quickly realised that I needed to surround myself with a trusted group of advisors, who I refer to as my personal board of directors.

As a member of the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team (MLCT), I have the advantage to access the vast array of knowledge and tools that are shared through their platform, talks and discussions with more experienced coaches.

In one of the online talks hosted by the MLCT Africa Team, the speaker noted that as a coach and leader, what you need is already with you or God will position people in your life who will meet that need. This means that building your network requires vision and intentionality.

I function most effectively by writing things down living out the biblical instruction in Habakkuk 2:2 to write the vision and make it plain. Zig Ziglar, a renowned salesman and motivational American speaker, is famously quoted as saying, “If you aim at nothing, you will hit it every time”. This in effect means that, we need a vision to focus our aim. But of course, you have your vision written out and hang on your wall, right? Now, that we have that covered, let’s get to work.

As a corporate governance specialist, establishing my own board of directors came easily for me. A board has three main roles; they provide oversight, insight and foresight. If you transpose this to our discussion, those who you may select to be on your personal board should be people who are able to hold you accountable to your commitments (oversight), share their knowledge and experiences when you need to make decisions (insight) and have access to rooms and information that strategically positions you to remain relevant for the future (foresight).

So, my challenge to you this week is to ask yourself, “how intentional have I been with who is on my personal board of directors and how are they helping me achieve my vision?”