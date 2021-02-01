Who’s beating drums to ethnic rhythm? 

By Guest Writer More by this Author

We just concluded the highly contested, dramatic and historic general election in Uganda in which the incumbent President and chairman of the ruling NRM party, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, emerged winner with 58.6 per cent of the vote.

Mapping the voting patterns in this general election, the NRM garnered most support from the western and northern regions whereas their closest contestants, the National Unity Platform (NUP) were highly supported in the central region.

Many have argued for NRM’s poor performance in the central, which is principally the Buganda region, along tribal lines.

Contrariwise, I argue that attributing NRM’s progressive loss of support in Buganda region to tribalism is an attempt to politicise our ethnic identities; and a simplistic scapegoat to facing the real issues affecting Ugandans in the central region.

Uganda is a multi-ethnic country where we have 54 tribes across the different regions of the country. Identity is an important aspect of humanity because it shapes who we are as individuals and groups of people. It gives a sense of belonging, which forms the third tier in Maslow’s hierarchy of needs.

We are able to build interpersonal relationships with other people who are not of our kinship because we share some particular aspects with them.

Ethnicity essentially entails belonging to a particular social group that shares common cultural and traditional heritage. In other words, ethnic identity is an agreeably good thing. Even better, our multi-ethnic nature as Ugandans should make us feel more proud and appreciative of our diversity.

However, failure to internalise and appreciate the beauty therein our ethnic diversity can spur pessimism and negativity among the masses.

This arises when we begin to perceive the differences in our ethnic identities as the causes of the problems and challenges faced in our society. For instance, we begin to say that a certain leader or politician has failed on their duties because they belong to this or that ethnic community.

When we do this, we are perceiving this leader’s flaws with political lenses. Consequently, we ignore the root causes the failure to deliver on their expectations because we have set our eyes on the wrong target.

In so doing, we politicise our ethnic identities, which suffocates the beauty in our ethnic multiplicity. The key actors known for spreading this rhetoric are the political elites. Politicians will always put their best feet forward in pursuing their (selfish) interests.

Therefore, it is important for the general public to discern who is beating the drums of ethnic rhythms. This is because the sound produced by the drummer (politicians) is intended for certain interests; and chief among them is to smear their rivals with dirt and then dissuade the masses from looking at the concrete causes of defeat.



To bring this into Uganda’s context, for instance, many have rightly observed that whereas NRM’s mass support in the western and northern regions was attributed to their efforts, NUP’s massive grip in the central has been read with ethnic lenses. In other words, it all depends on who is beating the drums!

Reading the poor performance of the NRM party in the central region with tribal lenses is simplistic and illogical on two fronts. First, it is fallacious because given that central region accommodates the capital city and its metropolitan areas, there is a vast population of non-Baganda living in the central region whose vote also counted for NUP.

Two, this view ignores the concrete problems facing the people (Ugandans) living in this region. Just to mention, but a few, the NRM government has struggled to establish open, fair and transparent structures for social and economic accountability.

The NRM should introspect through assessment and review of their last years, and ask the tough questions. More importantly, account for their own failure in view of finding lasting solutions for the good of Uganda.

This calls for honest, open and transparent dialogue with all stakeholders, including their NUP political opponents in order to forge a healthy working relationship for the good of the country.

Augustine Bahemuka is a peace building practitioner based in Nairobi, Kenya

