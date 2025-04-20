Who stands to gain from trial of civilians in court martial?

On October 9, 1962, Uganda joined what was then a growing list of African countries that gained Independence. Exactly 13 days later, on October 22, Nelson Mandela, then a prisoner charged with conspiracy to overthrow the state, made an application before a magistrate in apartheid South Africa. Mandela wanted the magistrate, Wa Van Helsdingen, to recuse himself from his trial.

“Why is it that in this courtroom I face a White magistrate, I am confronted by a White prosecutor and escorted into the dock by a White orderly?” he wondered.

“Can anyone honestly and seriously suggest that in this type of atmosphere the scales of justice are evenly balanced?” As you’d expect, the application was dismissed, and in the end, Mandela was convicted and went on to serve 27 years in jail.

Trial before a military tribunal for civilians is the closest the average Ugandan will come to the dilemma that Mandela faced and stood up against in 1962. First, the average Ugandan knows so little about the military and our history makes most Ugandans dread the army.

So, it goes without saying that when facing a military tribunal with a military chairperson, prosecution, and orderly, the average Ugandan is not just terrified but fears they won’t get justice. Yet, attempts by the ruling party to resuscitate the trial of civilians in the court martial continue.

The latest twist being the revelation that several MPs – including some members of the Opposition – clandestinely received Shs100m to push through a legislation for it. Without looking at the content of the gazetted amendment, it is hard to tell what the law will look like or mean.

However, our parliamentarians have a long history of taking money to pass legislation that does not serve the best interest of Ugandans. As this paper reported recently, several MPs said they will vote in favour of an amendment that defeats the Supreme Court ruling in Attorney General vs Michael Kabaziguruka.

This begs the question: who really stands to gain from the continued trial of civilians by the court martial? While the government, army, and President have made several attempts to justify the trial of civilians by the military tribunal, most of them fall short of basic logic.

First, if the military tribunal is indeed an important part of pacifying Uganda, preserved for the trial of those who commit service offences, what explains the fact that Jamil Mukulu, a suspected rebel leader who waged a war against Uganda, was never tried by the tribunal, but Olivia Lutaaya was?

If the court martial speeds up justice, unlike the ordinary courts bogged by bureaucracy, what explains the fact that the Yasin Ssekitolekos have been before that court since May 11, 2021, and their trial hasn’t progressed an inch?

Again, why is it that around the world today, Uganda is only part of a handful of nations, most of them military dictatorships, that have courts martial trying civilians?

Is it that Uganda discovered a magic wand for justice but kept it to itself and won’t share the formula with East African Community nations in the spirit of brotherhood?

Godwin Toko

The writer is a lawyer with a keen interest in governance, politics and human rights.