Who will carry the olubengo?

President Museveni is a past master when it comes to matching images to a given moment.

This mastery was revealed in its primary colours during the 1996 presidential election when he hoisted the olubengo (a traditional grinding stone) as the cornerstone of his campaign imagery.

The olubengo, Mr Museveni said, symbolises how some people agree to serve in a situation from which not only they benefit, but all benefit.

To be sure, an ordinary olubengo is a compact granite block weighing between 50 and 80 kilogrammes.



It is useful in a home owing to how it helps a family grind millet for sustenance.

In a traditional rural Ugandan society, a family would be peripatetic. This means it would periodically move home to a new site.

In this instance, all the family’s belongings would have to be carried physically by the members of the family.

The carrier of the olubengo would shoulder, quite literally, the burden of carrying the heavy olubengo. And even after this Herculean task, that olubengo-carrier would eat the same share as the rest of the family.

This olubengo-carrying could be considered a duty or a punishment, depending on one‘s perception of service.

Still, regardless of perception, if the family did not have the olubengo then the family would not be able to grind its millet and would thus have nothing to eat.

The olubengo-carrier was carrying out a duty which is heavy but necessary.

By this token, Mr Museveni was saying his leadership is essential to the survival of the nation since he was ready to take on the heavy duty of carrying the olubengo. This olubengo-carrying typifies the spirit of service. This was 1996.

Today, Mr Museveni is on record as saying that he is not a servant but a freedom fighter.

“I don’t do it (freedom fighting) because I am your servant; I am not your servant. I am just a freedom fighter,” he said on January 26, 2017, in Masindi Town while presiding over the National Resistance Movement Day celebrations.

“I am fighting for myself, for my beliefs,” he added.

In a moment of honesty, he abdicated his role as olubengo-carrier (a synonym for servant) and thereby set in stone, so to speak, the shaky pillars of his new leadership style.

With the olubengo being dropped by the olubengo-carrier, nobody was left to carry the olubengo because it was only Mr Museveni who was strong enough to shoulder its weight.

As a consequence, our society could no longer eat from his diet of his selfless leadership values illustrative of his former willingness to serve (carry the olubengo).

As his service became a thing of the past, his “fighting for myself” characterised the leadership of those supposedly in service beneath him.



So it was no surprise that senior government personnel placed self above service and got embroiled in corruption scandals. Most recently, the stealing of iron sheets.

After all, the disease of corruption is catching.

It was equally no surprise that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions dropped investigations into 17 high profile government officials accused of stealing iron sheets for Karamoja, too.

Yet if we still had an olubengo-carrier, other leaders would shoulder their own duties at their varying levels of service.

Alas, this was not and is not the case. Even though, as said earlier, Uganda requires an olubengo-carrier for it to survive.

We try to get a new olubengo-carrier every five years through elections, but Mr Museveni will not allow us to look forward into the past (1996) in order to do so.

This is the tragedy of Uganda.