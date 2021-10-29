Who will plan, build sustainable cities?

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Uganda like many countries in sub Saharan Africa is experiencing rapid urbanisation. With its annual urban growth rate above 5 percent, Uganda’s urbanisation cannot be taken for granted. Currently about 25 percent of Ugandans live in urban areas and the figures are projected to more than double by 2050.

In 2019, Uganda made a decision to “accelerate” its cities from the historical one city (Kampala) to 11. The 11 cities are in addition to 31 secondary cities (municipalities) and more than 580 town councils. These cities and the “big” towns are the major centre of attraction for the rural folks who trek to look for better opportunities and social services.

In the next 22 years, urbanisation will move into overdrive, yet the cities and towns are ill prepared to cater for the huge population needs.

Uganda already has good proposal for regional cities. If these cities were built to function and serve the purpose they were meant for, there would be no cause for alarm. But for now, the focus and pressure is on Kampala.

It’s projected that Uganda will have 30 percent of its population living in urban areas by 2040. Urban areas are potential engines of growth, contributing substantial amounts of a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Paradoxically, urban areas in Uganda are not very competitive to generate the much needed potential for growth and are lethal to pedestrians. The catastrophic nature of our cities and towns results into slow economic development and human fatalities.

History will judge us harshly if we don’t pay attention to develop thriving, healthy and liveable cities with low pollution, integrated transport systems and low emissions – and generally address the walkability of Ugandan cities.

Cities are supposed to be designed and built for people, with “people in mind.” Cities were meant to make people feel superior, own and dwell in urban space with pride and confidence.

Uganda’s vision 2040 highlights the need for inclusive integrated transport systems as a potential to stimulate social economic transformation.

However, commuting patterns and transportation mode over the past decade have been increasingly dependent on the automobile and single-car owner phenomenon across Uganda.

Opportunities of non-motorised transport have not been explored to encourage a shift in mode share. Such shift would require policy changes and redesign of roadways, parking facilities and urban features.

Over the past decades, urban and city planners’ concentrated on planning and designing urban spaces for mass public transport so as to ease congestion and reduce pollution. However, this trend has seen reversal in the face of Covid-19 pandemic.

Many people are opting for more solitary options such as bicycles and walking to travel. In Uganda, there is still a lot of obsession with driving. Kampala alone has been massively invaded by “boda boda” and taxi - depriving pedestrians of their right to enjoy the city space. But who will plan Uganda’s cities with people in mind?

Urban streets too often do not have adequate capacity due to their circuitous layout, long blocks, uncoordinated street lights, irregular parking, et cetera - all of which result in congestion.

Congested road infrastructure hurts the city economy and harms the poorest by slowing road-based public transport. In Kampala time lost in traffic clog is colossal. Many studies have shown that, where an urban environment is more walkable, businesses thrive.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) instituted measures for improving some streets over the past years and considerable resources were dedicated to training and institution building. But a lot more still needs to be done to pedestrianize Ugandan cities, create livable cities and make them sustainable.

The article is written by Wilson Awuzu and David Kasimbazi