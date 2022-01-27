Who will save us from the epidemic of mitumba?

He has since grown ekipara (bald head), while I have greyed. But we instantly simultaneously recognised each other when I bumped into him a few days ago. Kamugisha was my very first neighbour after school close to three decades ago. Fresh from our respective schools, he was one of the few Ugandans then skilled in leather technology, a graduate of Kakindo Technical in Bushenyi, equally a rare species teaching this skill.

He worked and lived in his double muzigo next to mine. The front was the workshop, showroom and sales shop, while the rear was the living room-cum-bedroom, its verandah being the kitchen. (If you skipped this potter’s kiln formative stage in life, the gods cheated you!!...uhmmm!)

Mutara Leather Works, named after his natal village, became a household name in our neighbourhood. A genius designer and craftsman, he ‘replicated’ three designs of shoes from Austria. Johannes, the technical manager at my workplace then, used to import beautiful quality shoes from his motherland and sell to us staff at fair prices. Being neighbours, Kamugisha spotted mine and asked to ‘learn from’ the designs.

With no mobile telephones at the time, we lost touch when I relocated and later went farther afield. It therefore was a pleasant surprise when we met recently. Even before he delved into his evolution over these many years, his stock was enough physical evidence of what has become of the leather industry in Uganda.

Operating from a bigger three-unit workshop, and with a workforce of 18 staff, Kamugisha runs a two-in one business. ‘We flourished for three years, but soon, we faced terrible competition from imported used shoes, belts, bags and sandals…I resisted, but eventually succumbed’, he narrates with a heavy lump in his voice.

He grudgingly hit the road to Shauri Yako, the hub of imported merchandise in the central business district of Kampala; bought the first stock of imported mitumba shoes, and disengaged his staff of six from production into hawking. Thus began his ‘two-in-one’ business: the production of new shoes for his loyal clients and the trading in mitumba.

The latter is the cash-cow of the business, now a wholesale outlet, where young men and women from the neighbourhood and his natal village buy shoes to retail and hawk. The workshop for new shoes only employs four people, each specialising in one stage of the shoe making process. ‘This entire army of hawkers would be employed in a leather factory…if government had protected us from this imported junk, he argues, showing me his under-employed cottage-level machinery he imported about 20 years ago, anticipating to grow into large-scale manufacturing.

The die producing eyelets for shoes and belts for example, has the capacity to churn out 10,000 pieces per day, but it rarely makes 50 pieces a week, since it is only used when there is an order from the loyal clients.