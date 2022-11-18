Who will tell the story of Eastern DR Congo?

On Tuesday, November 5, 2013, Mr Bertrand Bisimwa, the president of M23, issued a statement in Kampala in which he said their movement would pursue its objectives through political means.

“…therefore, the General Chief of Staff as well as all Congolese Revolutionary Army (M23 armed wing) unit commanders, are ‘requested’ to prepare their troops for the process of disarmament…” That was then. Right now (November), all units of the revolutionary army are projecting an offensive stance.

Some people in the region blame the prolonged conflict in Eastern DRC on what they call ‘the indifference of the Congolese leadership in Kinshasa’. This stance was captured well in a TV clip in which a senior Rwandan Ambassador said Kinshasa doesn’t care about Kivu. Add to that, another clip (must be an old one) in which President Kagame emotionally expressed open anger about how Rwandaphone (Kinyarwanda-speaking communities) are being mistreated in Eastern Congo.

This brings me something else: at a special summit held in South Africa (2012?) aimed at resolving the M23, President Museveni said the Banyamulenge, an ethnic Tutsi group, whose forefathers migrated from Rwanda, were denied Congolese citizenship. “...it is this group that forms the bulk of the M23 rebels who have been fighting the government in DRC since April 2012”.

Mr Museveni’s information on Banyamulenge, wrong as it is, unfortunately still informs the dominant view on the M23 narrative up to now. Yet the rank and file of M23 Movement and its armed wing is dominated by Banyejomba in North Kivu while the Banyamulenge are from South Kivu. There are no Banyamulenge in the top leadership of M23.

The Banyamulenge, in spite of all else, have decided to pursue their grievances within the structures of the administrative governance of the DR Congo. One of their scores on this front is the creation of Minembwe District on which they now claim indigenous status. The Rwandans are doing better; at least they no longer claim the armed rebellions in Eastern Congo are led by Banyamulenge. They now generalise these rebels as Rwandaphone (to rope in all Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese).

Saying that Banyamulenge are behind the rebellion in Eastern DRC only seeks to link these new rebellions to the widely popular rebellion that ousted President Mobutu. But it gets worse when experts take it as part of their analysis to explain the persistent conflicts in Eastern DRC.

I have been told that the Banyamulenge don’t want to associate with Rwandan authorities on matters related to their often-challenged indigenous status in the DR Congo. And until they realised that they were merely being used by the regional powers, the Banyamulenge played along until about the year 2000 when they snapped and ‘rebelled’ against regional powers who were playing games in DR Congo. This rebellion was led by one Masunzu.

The M23 has tried to frame their cause as a nationalist one but they are being weighed down by their strong ethnic entanglement. Matters are not helped by regional actors and the media to always refer to them as predominantly Tutsi (and a subtle way, promoted as people fighting against genocide).

It should be noted that most communities in North Kivu and South Kivu have been the object of killings. In Beni District, the killings visited on the Bandande (Congolese ethnic Bakonzo) have been going on for a long time. But without an external voice like the Rwandaphone, who will tell their story?

I can bet all my royal inheritance that without the external forces with their selfish interests, the Congolese in Eastern DRC would live in harmony. The issues of community conflicts over resources would be resolved easily.