Whose transition is Ndugu Mao working for?

I chanced on a short video clip of brother Norbert Mao speaking. He appeared to have been at a press conference, not sure when or where. A caveat is in order. I am often wary of material doing the rounds on social media and the web. Ours is an era of ‘deep fakes’. Audios, videos, and pictures altered and manipulated to attribute to someone what they otherwise didn’t say or do.

In fact, I am holding out hope, arguably in vain, that what I heard Ndugu Mao speak was distorted or edited with Artificial Intelligence tools! At worst, he misspoke. Yet, given his recent political posture and open, deep entanglement with the ruling regime in Uganda, Ndugu Mao’s incendiary and regressive comments in that video clip should perhaps come as no surprise.

Essentially, he made three major points. First, that a bloc of five parties (NRM, DP, UPC, FDC, DF) will decide Uganda’s political transition. Although he said five, he named six, including Jeema. He referred to others as ‘regime change fundamentalists’ and as ‘poisonous’ because they do not want to cooperate, so presumably they will be crushed (in the language President Museveni loves).

Second, quite revealingly, he said the transition will not be based on elections! ‘These things are already happening in the rooms that matter. And those rooms are not your TV studies’, he said, quite assuredly. We can guess that he was referring to a presidential transition. Third, that elections will be peaceful. There will be no processions. ‘This is going to be the quietest election you have ever seen in the world’, declared Mr Mao with a characteristic beaming face. That the election will be so quiet, and ‘those who don’t want to be quiet will be made to be quiet’.

These remarks are deeply unsettling and disquieting, especially coming from Mao, for long seen by many as a voice of moderation. His tone is mistakably reactionary. The bravado is alarming. In the period leading to brother Mao’s appointment to Mr Museveni’s Cabinet in the aftermath of the 2021 elections, some leads presaged what was ahead. The biggest development was the emergence of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine . Ndugu Mao took to an unhinged berating of NUP and Mr Kyagulanyi.

The attacks rained relentlessly and effortlessly on X (formerly Twitter). I still ran an account on that platform. I was deeply alarmed. I thought that brother Mao was gratuitously escalating fights with NUP, which on the eve of the elections had swallowed a sizeable chunk of Mao’s DP, particularly incumbent Members of Parliament in a move that handed NUP Opposition leadership of Parliament.

I wrote in this column a letter appealing to Ndugu Mao, to dial down the rhetoric. Well, I naively thought he held common cause with forces seeking change from the political status quo. That is what we always knew him for – a national leader seeking change. I was wrong.

A second act in the lead to his appointment to Cabinet put to bed any doubts: Using his then column in Sunday Monitor, Ndugu Mao joined in the then frenzy of promoting and publicising credentials of Uganda’s presidential heir apparent – Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. No denouncing the blatant acts of a serving army officer breaking the law with partisan activities and statements. This is the transition being discussed in the rooms that matter, per the video clip of brother Mao speaking with incredible pomp and a whiff of arrogance. In brother Mao’s scheme of things, there is an eerie disregard of our history. The bravado on display, underpinned by a seat at the State House dining table, is precisely a reflection of the tragedy of Uganda’s post-independence politics.

It is more saddening because Mr Mao knows all too well the pain and devastation unleashed on northern Uganda, particularly the Acholi subregion where he hails, as a direct consequence of the fight over State power in Kampala. After he joined Cabinet, brother Mao insisted he was there to lead a transition, a very tendentious claim swiftly rebuffed by his boss, Mr Museveni! Assuming, for argument’s sake, that indeed he is rooting for a transition, whose is it?

Is it for retaining the political status quo with only superficial shuffling of guards with Mr Mao keeping a seat at the table, or is it a qualitative change reflecting the aspirations and desires of the majority Ugandans? If the latter, then surely it is patently counterproductive to label other Opposition forces, who at any rate are the biggest strand opposed to the status quo, as poisonous and to be kept at bay or ‘made to be quiet’, in his words. To ostracise a chunk of Opposition parties and leaders, to cast aside the will of majority Ugandans and the popular sentiments around the country pressing for change, in favour of a closed-door transition deal, is quite a stretch bound to have grave implications for the country. The lessons of history are always. It’s perilous to ignore them.



