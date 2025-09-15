As children return to school this week, excitement and anxiety hang in the air. For many learners, this is the most critical academic term of the year — one that will determine their next step in life. This final term is often packed with tight schedules, revision programmes, tests, and emotionally charged preparation. As a result, many children feel overwhelmed, not only by academics but also by the voices around them. In this emotionally and mentally charged season, parents should ask themselves an important question: Whose voice will shape your child this term? Children today are exposed to a flood of voices and opinions; some good, some destructive. While schools offer structure and instruction, the real anchors of a child’s identity are formed at home.

Your influence as a parent is irreplaceable. Our children are not just preparing for end-of-year exams; they are also navigating deeper issues: identity, self-worth, peer pressure, academic stress, and uncertainty about the future. They are silently asking questions like: “Am I good enough?” “What if I fail?” “Will I disappoint my parents?” “Am I going to make it?” It is only your voice of unwavering support and emotional comfort that will echo in such moments of self-doubt. Parents remain the most powerful influence in shaping values, attitudes, and resilience. Your words speak louder than anyone’s words. A parent’s voice becomes a compass, helping children interpret what they are going through.

Whether positive or negative, your voice carries a lot of weight. It echoes in their minds, comforts them in lonely moments and can either empower or break them. Your voice can be the anchor that holds them steady in this storm of expectations. Your belief in them can become the fuel they need to rise above stress and shine in their daily life, exams, and beyond. As a parenting coach, I’ve seen many families “outsource” the responsibility of shaping their children to teachers, housekeepers, pastors, or even gadgets. But no one knows your child’s heart better than you do. Teachers are there to educate, not parent. Pastors can pray, but you are the daily example.

And smartphones will offer information, but rarely wisdom. Your presence matters. Your words or your silence will shape how your child interprets failure, success, pressure, and purpose during this term. Let us intentionally speak into their lives. Remind them of their worth beyond grades. Guide them in setting goals. Pray with them and for them. Model discipline, faith, and calm under pressure. Be the voice that says, “You can do this,” even when they feel like giving up. Affirm their efforts. Notice their progress. Thank them for how they help at home. Compliment their strengths, not just their marks. Remind them regularly of how much you love them and how proud you are of who they are becoming, not just what they achieve. These affirming words become internalised and they carry them long after school is over.

Let your home be a haven of support, not pressure. Create routines that promote calm, meals together, short check-in conversations in the evening, respect school visiting days, a prayer before bedtime. Even 10 intentional minutes with your child daily can make a huge difference. Don’t just ask about homework. Ask about their day. Ask what challenged them. Ask how they’re feeling about this term and final exams. This builds emotional safety and trust, which in turn fuels better academic performance. This term, be vigilant. Some children bottle up stress. Watch for signs of withdrawal, mood swings, loss of appetite, or unusual silence. These could be silent cries for help. Be available. Listen more than you lecture. Encourage them to rest, eat well, and manage time effectively. Teach them balance, that while exams are important, they do not define their entire future.

The author, Dickson Tumuramye, is the ED of Hope Regeneration Africa, a parenting coach, and founder of the Men of Purpose Mentorship Programme.







