Why a corrupt system can’t fight corruption

Recently, a panellist for a renowned Kampala talk-show was reported in the crosshairs after apparently suggesting that the head of state is inseparable from the very vice of corruption that he has openly declared war against.

One of the glaring contradictions of Uganda’s political economy is that official corruption, including blatant theft of resources meant for public goods and services, has become more widespread even as we have had a proliferation of anti-corruption agencies, institutions, laws and all manner of accountability mechanisms.

We have constitutionally sanctioned bodies and politically constituted ad-hoc entities, formal and informal, ranging from committees of parliament to improvised outfits at State House, from a full-fledged anti-corruption division of the Judiciary to investigative agencies of the police force, the IGG and auditor general, it is a long list, indeed.

However, in spite (or perhaps in part because) of these litany of agencies, bodies and measures, the corruption cancer has only metastasized to a terminal status. Today, it’s tragically impossible to not speak about corruption as an integral component of the mundane of Uganda’s body politic.

The more the government has flexed anti-corruption muscles, the more the monster has surged and spread. With the ramping up mechanisms of counting corruption has been the shifting sophistication and solidity of the terrain of large scale theft.

It is a systemic phenomenon such that even the same institutions fighting corruption are themselves not immune from the cancer. In effect, this means that to fight corruption in Uganda is to destroy the entire system and structure of authority as presently constituted.

To end the blatant abuse of office and the use of public power for private gain would necessarily mean ending the regime of rule that is in place. There can’t be any other way around finding the solution. To not face up to this reality is to be either naïve or disingenuous. That is why a cynic is justified in not seeing light in the anti-corruption tunnel because the entire system of public management today runs on an ethic of corrupt practices, whether at the seat of power in the capital or at the lowest remote levels of governmental authority.

Worse still, given our small private business sector that heavily depends on government contracts and the purchasing power of the State, the so called private sector is firmly hooked to the poisoned network of corruption in government, with political elites and their business counterparts engaged in reciprocal and mutually beneficial transactions of financial malfeasance.

Corruption in Uganda involves a great deal of the technocratic class and the bureaucratic establishment, but the problem is fundamentally a political matter. Therefore, it cannot be cured by the fiat of technocratic fixes or legal provisions, which is why proliferation of anti-corruption agencies and bodies only fuels rather than curtails the problem. The ruling classes are direct beneficiaries of the spoils of a corruption regime. If put to task, most would be unable to account for the wealth they have accumulated right from when they had just captured power and commandeered government assets including real-estate, production outlets like ranches and parastatals.

But the rulers are also incapable of rolling back corruption because they are unaffected by the harm that corruption does to the common good when, for example, the healthcare system is in shambles because money to shore up its physical infrastructure and beef up the much needed personnel ends up in private bank accounts who then can privately access first class services abroad.

The runaway corruption monster is part of a larger problem of impunity and lawlessness that has become a central feature of the current rulership. In a sense, this has to be understood in the context of how the current government was constituted from the start and the logic that has kept it in power nearly four decades later.

We must of course recognise that regardless of how governments come into power or the manner in which a group of individuals take the helm of the state and retain power, corruption is a nearly universal phenomenon. What varies is the magnitude and social impact.

For example, lobbying and influence-peddling is common in the rich countries of the West, particularly in the United States. This is a form of corruption. The difference though is that this corruption does little, if anything, to directly torpedo the supply of a specific public good, like a road, bridge or a public school.

Across the African continent, starting closer to our immediate neighbours Kenya and Tanzania, further afield in Ethiopia and across westward to countries like Ghana or Senegal, grand official corruption and petty bribery are common features of those countries political economies, without any doubt.