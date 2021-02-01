Why a new reform agenda should be on the table soon

By Emilly C. Maractho More by this Author

The youth have been the subject of our political discussion for a while now. I get surprised by the kind of generalisation that seems to combine the youth in ways that for decades we spoke of women’s interests, as if they were a single homogeneous group.

There are some incredible young people, doing amazing things and who mean well. And there are the lost souls. You see them from time to time.

When interviewed for his 85th birthday by a Nigerian journalist in August 2019, Prof Wole Soyinka gave some insightful response to the question of youth and politics.

Asked why he felt disappointed by the youth despite starting his own political engagement as a youth, he said it was an issue of getting tired of the betrayal of society by one’s own generation and the need to look for new material.

He asked: “Where do you look? Among the dead? Among the ancestors? No. It has to be with the coming generation. Many of them still have purity of vision.

They have not allowed their minds to be occluded by the deceptions of the older generation. They see beyond even their own parents, who sold out and joined the rapacious and exploitative sections of society.” The youth is the new material.

Prof Soyinka rightly put it that disappointment is inevitable if you live in a society where you feel, sometimes, that you are completely alienated from the rest, where society itself doesn’t seem to share, in the main, same principles, where very often, in fact, you find the very people you’re trying to defend turning on you because they prefer to take the side of power.

They feel more comfortable under tyrannical forces because they perhaps feel that, if they just endure such tyrannical forces, they might go away in the end. It resembles what British poet Rudyard Kipling called ‘others losing their heads and blaming it on you’.

Reflecting on our current predicament, what Charles Onyango Obbo thinks is perhaps our ‘Lord of the Flies’ moment in his recent column, Soyinka may have been speaking to Ugandans as well as the Nigerian audience he was addressing. There must be many political actors who sacrificed to have a Uganda that works for all, now wondering if it was worth it.

Sometime in 2019, Joel Ssenyonyi, who is now the spokesperson for National Unity Platform (NUP), invited me to the Fourth Estate on NTV that he produced at the time.We discussed the possibility of Robert Kyagulanyi’s presidency.

Some argued that he could win the elections and become president. I was bemused by this thought, and simply said it would not happen in 2021, not when President Museveni is on the ballot.

I gave reasons and tried to get people to understand that it was not personal. I understand Ugandan elections enough to know that the dynamics at presidential and parliamentary elections are so different.

The ghost of individual merit hovers over presidential elections quite menacingly, with many interests determined to keep President Museveni.

Sections of the media dismissed the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) when Dr Kiiza Besigye declined to contest, long before the campaigns.

We focus on individuals in political parties. If things are not working, it must be their fault.

Those who strongly believed that Mr Kyagulanyi would win the elections based on perceived popularity and new mobilisation skills, assumed that Dr Besigye or FDC was the problem, in not winning previously.

Most politicians outside the NRM long became actors in a rigged game. That is not just the elections but the entire democratic project is rigged.

From the way once elected Parliament conducts itself, the kinds of laws they push for, the nature of representation, the policies pursued, and the functioning of local governments. All of these work together to limit any possibilities for fair competition.

Part of the reason NUP performed well as a party, even if largely in Buganda, is that it was new. Unlike the FDC that had suffered years of strangulation or the older parties that long sold out, NUP was underestimated and there was little time to successfully ‘kill’ them before the elections.

Whether they remain strong depends on how the politics of cooptation takes shape and the talks of reconciliation (if that happens) goes.

In many ways, no election we have had after 1986, including the 1989 general elections has ever provided an opportunity to replace the ruling government . I read the book, Uganda: landmarks in rebuilding a nation edited by Langsleth. I had been fascinated by the depth and breadth of reforms that were undertaken to get Uganda back on track. I think we are up for a new broad reform agenda.



