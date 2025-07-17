Why AI hasn’t taken your job yet

The way we work has been heavily disrupted over the past few years, with the latest and largest recent shift caused by the increased public access to Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI platforms. Many highlight the initial public release of ChatGPT in November 2022 as the starting point of this seismic shift.

However, this is a misconception. Generative AI, in its nascent forms, has been around since the 1950s, with lower versions such as rule-based chatbots in use since the early 1960s. AI began by automating menial and repetitive tasks, gradually progressing to the sophisticated generative capabilities we witness today. For many businesses facing low revenue figures, AI has provided a crucial operational solution, eliminating the need for extensive human intervention in low-level and repetitive processes.

However, the widespread adoption of AI in business, particularly generative AI, is a more complex issue. Many companies can currently only effectively deploy generative AI for tasks up to a certain complexity level.

These capabilities can be grouped into five broad levels: Level 0: Interpret (Common): This foundational level includes capabilities like natural language processing, general computer vision, image and facial recognition, relationship learning, knowledge and rules refinement, smart data analytics, object detection, and audio and speech identification.

These are widely adopted for tasks such as data analysis, classification, and basic recognition. Level 1: Interact (Advanced): Moving up, AI can engage in language generation, real-time recommendation and coaching for interactions, and computer vision for understanding gestures and expressions. This level enables more dynamic and responsive user experiences. Level 2: Create (Breakthrough): This is where much of the recent public excitement around generative AI lies.

Capabilities at this level include producing text, creating images or video, creating audio, and even generating ideas and providing information. These are the tools that allow for rapid content generation and initial creative output. Level 3: Operate (Breakthrough): At this level, AI moves beyond content creation to controlling and manipulating.

This includes control of digital processes (eg, investment algorithms), manipulation of physical objects, guidance for mobility (cars, vacuum cleaners, robots), and full mobility. Many companies are beginning to explore or implement these operational applications. Level 4: Decide (Breakthrough): The highest tier involves complex decision-making, from aided decision-making to autonomous decision-making and productive inference.





This is where AI moves into strategic roles, offering insights or even making independent choices based on vast datasets and sophisticated algorithms. In the Ugandan market, most companies are currently utilising AI capabilities primarily within Levels 0, 1, and 2, and cautiously venturing into Level 3.

However, investing in AI usage from Level 4 upwards – which entails building truly autonomous systems, deeply integrated AI decision-making tools, or highly complex operational AI – requires a substantial financial commitment that many are not yet ready for. Ergo, your jobs are still safe – particularly for the most skilled among you.

In my opinion, AI has had a more profound impact on how students and employees learn new principles and foundational understandings within various trade practices. The very method by which we acquire and apply knowledge has been fundamentally altered. Those who possess a shaky grasp of their foundational knowledge remain equally uncertain about how to effectively integrate AI into their work.

Conversely, individuals who are firm in the first principles of their discipline face only one remaining challenge: learning how to skilfully leverage AI to achieve their desired outcomes. While technological advancements continue to reshape our professional landscape, the true power of current AI tools remains most potent in the hands of those who possess deep foundational skills and the agility to integrate these technologies seamlessly into their work.

The question then becomes not if AI will replace you, but rather How are you leveraging AI to amplify your unique expertise today?

The writer, Clifford Mugerwa is the Digital Lead at brainchildBurson.



