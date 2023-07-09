Why are non-Black people always making great things?

You have probably not heard of the Icon of the Seas, but if you have, you know it is set to be the world’s biggest cruise ship. On June 22, the vessel completed her initial round of sea trials and returned to the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, where it has been under construction.

The Icon of the Seas is 365 metres long (nearly 1,200 feet) and will weigh a projected 250,800 tonnes. It is expected to make its first voyage in January 2024 and will accommodate some 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew. You need nearly 80 buses each holding 100 passengers to match the Icon of the Seas’ seating capacity for passengers and crew.

During her first set of sea trials, the Icon of the Seas travelled hundreds of miles. Some 450 specialists ran tests to help assess different technical areas of the ship. In all, more than 2,000 specialists went to work to ensure that everything worked out as planned.

This is obviously an ambitious project. But projects like this one are always the work of non-Black people. (The Titanic, which sank in 1912 with 1,500 people, was built in Northern Ireland.) If you were asked to find a modern shipyard in countries with predominantly Black people, you would almost certainly fail.

The question this article started with has been uppermost in my mind for decades. Each time I have read about a product that is truly great, something that took years of research to make, something that is very complex, such as a computer, something that millions of people are going to marvel at, it has come from non-Black people.

I use an Android smartphone. But I am under no illusion that what Ugandans and many people in Africa and the rest of the world consider to be the smartphone is the iPhone.

If you were dating a woman in Kampala and sent her an iPhone as a birthday present, for example, you would have significantly reduced your chances of rejection.

Nearly everyone loves the iPhone. And we know the story of the iPhone maker, Apple. Apple began life in a humble way, but it is not just another company on the stock market.

It has a stock market valuation of $3 trillion (Shs11.5 quadrillion) and is the first company to achieve this valuation. (For comparison, the valuation is 60 times the GDP of Uganda.)

It is hard to think of anything remotely comparable to Apples’ stock market valuation in countries of Black people. We proudly talk of our potential in the form of a young population and natural wealth, but non-Black nations benefit much more from our natural wealth by making high-quality products.

We do not seem to have a strong history of making cool products. Although some great inventions such as traffic lights, blood bank, the modern toilet came from Black people, it is not clear why in much of sub-Saharan Africa and places like Haiti, no one makes products that can wow the world. Why do we struggle to make high-quality products?

A cruise ship is widely thought to be a luxury. Many Black people may ask if it matters at all that only three countries in Africa have shipyards.

But let us look at food, one of man’s basic needs. Are Black people producing enough to eat? If so, why are we relying on food imports from Ukraine and are already adversely affected by the Russia-Ukraine war?

Why do we fail in industry and agriculture and excel in athletics?