Why Biden’s election should be inspiration to young leaders

By Brian Mukalazi More by this Author

When Joe Biden was barely out of his teens, the mother of his then girlfriend, Neilia Hunter (who would later become his first wife), asked him about his professional goals.

“President”, Biden said, and added, “of the United States.”

This life-long dream for Biden came true on January 20 when he was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America. Prior to this victory, Biden had recorded two failed attempts at the presidency in 1987 and 2008.

At age 78, Biden became the oldest person to assume the presidency of the United States. But what people do not usually remember is that by the time he first contested, he was only 44 years old and had already spent more than a decade in the United States Senate.

Frankly-speaking, I am not a big admirer of many of Biden’s policies or decisions. And to his detractors, Biden is a creature of the ancient regime, whose political radar, lifestyle and behaviours are all out of touch with the current reality.

In 2012, a survey by the Pew Research Centre and The Washington Post, both based in the United States of America, asked people to come up with a single word to describe Biden; the most frequent responses, nearly equal in number, were “good” and “idiot.”

Definitely, just like the rest of us, Biden has had his hits, but he has also had misses, which have often landed him in trouble. However, if you took a walk through Biden’s life journey, it would become impossible not to like him, or at least his bravery and determination.



Born Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. in1942, Biden is the eldest of four siblings. In school, Biden was never considered as one of the brightest students and while at Law School, he graduated 76 in a class of 85. He later became a public defender – a less fancied job by many lawyers.

Advertisement

But surprisingly, this is the same man, who in 1972, made a run for the United States Senate facing off with a 62-year-old World War II veteran and a long-time political figure.

At 29, Biden was so young that, on election day, he would still be constitutionally ineligible to take his seat.

Then, only a few weeks after his historic Senate win, Biden’s life fell apart when he got the tragic news that his wife and baby daughter were killed in an accident while their two sons suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized for months.

The news hit Biden pretty badly and he even thought of suicide. During this time, Biden, who had been a devote Catholic, didn’t want to hear anything about God or prayers.



He also contemplated resigning from the Senate and it took the convincing of political elders for him to stay on.

Biden says, he took the seat partly because he worried about what would become of his sons if he never recovered and, in their support, he made a 90-minute bus commute each day to Washington DC for 36 years until his election as Vice President of the United States of America.

In many ways, the story of Biden sounds fictional and I doubt whether many of us, faced with similar circumstances, would rise up to the occasion.

Biden’s story should teach us that it is the optimists who build the future and should be a turning point for those young leaders in politics, business, whatever it is, who may have replaced hope with anger and fear.

Mr Mukalazi is the country director of Every Child

Ministries Uganda.

bmukalazi@ecmafrica.org