Why biogas could solve West Nile’s charcoal conundrum

For many years, the Mt Kei Central Forest Reserve in West Nile stood tall — a natural treasure filled with thick vegetation, diverse wildlife, and breathtaking scenery.

It was a source of pride for the region and a lifeline for biodiversity. But over the past two decades, things have changed. As farming becomes less reliable due to climate change, many families have turned to the forest to make ends meet — mainly through the production of firewood and charcoal.

Every single day, an estimated 120 bags of charcoal are produced from the forest. Individuals make trips, each carrying three to four bags, and motorcycles then transport them to markets in Koboko, Yumbe, Arua districts, and even Kampala City. To make matters worse, charcoal is also being smuggled in from South Sudan.

At the household level, a typical family of five uses one full trip of firewood every two months. The numbers go up drastically when you look at institutions. Schools, for instance, consume up to 10,000 metric tonnes of firewood each term.

Then there’s tobacco farming — another major driver of deforestation. Farmers cut down trees to dry and preserve their tobacco, wiping out large patches of forest every season. It’s clear that the demand for wood fuel is unsustainable. But there’s a simple, clean, and affordable alternative that’s already within reach: biogas.

Biogas is a renewable energy source made from everyday organic waste — animal dung, kitchen waste, and even human faecal matter. Through a process called anaerobic digestion, these materials are broken down to produce gas that can be used for cooking, lighting, and heating. Once a biogas system is installed, running it costs very little, and the benefits are immense — both for people and the environment.

West Nile Sub-region already has the raw materials needed to fuel a strong biogas movement. Most households rear pigs, cows, goats, or chickens. These animals produce enough waste to support a household’s cooking needs. But one untapped resource is human waste — something that’s freely available in all communities but rarely thought of as a potential energy source. Properly managed, it can become part of the solution to our growing energy crisis.

There’s also huge potential at the institutional level. Schools, health centres, prisons — all of them generate waste and need energy. By installing institutional biogas systems, they could drastically reduce the amount of firewood they consume, saving both money and the environment. And it’s not just about energy. Biogas systems improve sanitation, especially in areas where waste disposal is a challenge. That means cleaner environments and healthier communities.

The biggest challenge now is awareness. Many people simply don’t know how biogas works or how accessible it is. This knowledge gap needs to be bridged. Local governments, development partners, and innovators must come together to support training, demonstrations, and financial incentives for biogas adoption.

As trees continue to fall and charcoal becomes harder to find, West Nile Sub-region must embrace a new path. Biogas is not just a cleaner fuel — it’s a long-term investment in the environment, in health, and in energy security. For many years, we’ve looked to the forest for fuel. Now it’s time to look beneath our feet — to the waste we produce every day — and turn it into the energy of tomorrow.





The author, Alice Irene Badaru is a Project Officer at West Nile Development Association, (WENDA).



