Why biogas research needs more funding

The success of policy formulation in Uganda’s biogas sector correlates with the effectiveness of the products it promotes. Despite embracing biogas technology since the 1950s, the country faces challenges with low production, with a substantial number of installed biogas digesters abandoned due to technical and operational issues based on recent surveys. To address this, increased investment in biogas research is vital.

Considering the manifold benefits of biogas energy and its potential to contribute to the sustainable development of the Ugandan economy as an alternative cooking source, the government should allocate more funding toward biogas research.

This investment is crucial for developing innovative solutions to address existing challenges, ensure efficient operation of installed biogas systems, and provide guidance on the best approach to fully exploit biogas production.

Achieving optimal biogas production requires creating a favourable environment for microorganisms in the digester to facilitate the efficient conversion of organic materials into biogas. This involves maintaining sustainable living conditions for the biological process through consistent feeding, temperature control, and pH regulation.

Simultaneously, the mechanical process necessitates proper maintenance of mechanical systems to ensure continuous high-quality biogas and fertiliser production. Factors such as retention time, organic loading rate, temperature, and the biomethane potential of organic waste must be measured on a regular basis to ensure the effective performance of the biogas digesters and biogas production.

Aligning the required operational biogas fundamentals with prevalent challenges contributing to the abandonment of biogas digesters based on recent surveys, it is evident that these challenges persist due to limited research.

Such challenges include lack of alternative feedstock amid cow dung scarcity, failure to maintain the requisite temperature range and the absence of a standard substrate mixing ratio and treatment mechanism for the biogas digesters.

The issue of a lack of alternative feedstock for example remains a hurdle because there is no technical data available to support the biogas potential of all available biomass resources.

Uganda has various biomass resources such as animal waste, poultry litter, the organic component of municipal garbage, slaughterhouse waste, and agricultural residues like bagasse, maize cobs, and coffee husks.

Without technical data on the biomethane potential of all available resources, this challenge will persist. Additionally, biogas research will provide guidance on the mixture of organic waste to achieve optimal biogas production.

Addressing these prevalent challenges through dedicated biomass research will result in the creation of more efficient biogas digesters.

The enhanced biogas capacity of these systems can function as a reliable benchmark, offering policymakers valuable guidance in establishing and meeting biogas thresholds within specified periods.

The development of comprehensive data on the quantity of biogas energy produced in relation to the installed biogas digesters will also establish an objective standard for measuring the growth of Uganda’s biogas sector.

This will inform policy strategies aimed at fully maximising the potential of biogas as an alternative source of cooking.

Notably, this strategic approach mirrors the practices of leading biogas-producing countries such as China, where biogas policy strategies are determined by specific production targets measured in million cubic metres for designated periods.

In conclusion, biogas research has the potential to not only improve the efficiency of biogas digester installation initiatives but also empower beneficiaries with the expertise required for the optimal operation of these systems.

This, in turn, will lead to increased biogas production and provide valuable insights for well-informed policy strategies, establishing biogas as a sustainable alternative for cooking in Uganda.