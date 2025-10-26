Why Bobi Wine should always sing ‘Kibaluma’ for Norbert Mao

If you use social media, watch videos on YouTube, read stories on numerous Kampala-based news sites, you are no stranger to Justice minister Norbert Mao’s attacks against Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, the president of the National Unity Platform (NUP). Mr Mao bashes Bobi Wine and NUP almost at every turn.

In one recent attack, Mr Mao said Uganda’s political transition will not be determined by elections, implying Bobi Wine is (effectively) wasting his time. Key decisions about the country’s future leadership, he said, are already being made “in the rooms which matter”. Bobi Wine has since responded to that verbal attack. “History does not repeat itself, only fools repeat history,” he said.

“It's very unfortunate to see a once knowledgeable person like the Honourable Norbert Mao turning himself into the new Kakooza Mutale now,” Bobi Wine said, referring to Mr Museveni’s former aide who gained notoriety for meting out violence to supporters of presidential candidates challenging the President. When Bobi Wine was still only famous for his successful music career, politicians seldom, if ever, discussed him. They probably thought he had set his sights on music only. Then, one year after the 2016 presidential election, they got a rude awakening.

The singer-turned-politician had become Uganda’s political sensation. He did not only win a by-election with a landslide, defeating a candidate from what was then the largest Opposition political party, the FDC, but he also went on to campaign for well-established politicians and enabled them to win by-elections. Bugiri Municipality’s Asuman Basalirwa, who heads the little-known Jeema, and Kassiano Wadri, who represented Arua Municipality, are good examples. But success always attracts envy and jealousy almost in equal measure.

Bobi Wine is obviously paying the price for his illustrious political career. Politicians such as Mr Mao never imagined he would be a much bigger political force to reckon with than they are. They never imagined he would upstage them. I have been working on data visualisation for ojuganda.com, the website for which I serve as editorial director, and the data — covering all 33 presidential candidates since 1996, including first-time candidates for the 2026 election — suggests Bobi Wine is the most successful politician the central region has produced. You see, this in the proportion of the vote he won in his first presidential election in 2021 and the size of crowds at his current campaign rallies.

Bobi Wine has outperformed veteran politicians who have contested repeatedly. His 2021 vote percentage was even better than the late Paul Ssemogerere’s in 1996: 35.08 percent and 23.06 percent. And that brings me to Juliana Kanyomozi’s famous song, Kibaluma. It is a powerfully emotive song that sums up how we humans deal with other people’s success. People feel bad when your social position or career is growing and they are not making progress. I think Bobi Wine needs to sing this song for Mr Mao.

I reckon that in a presidential election with only two candidates — Bobi Wine and Mr Mao — Bobi Wine would beat his vociferous critic hands down. Mr Mao would finish a distant second even if Bobi Wine gave him 1.5 million votes of his own. Remember that in the 2011 election and the 2021 election, Mr Mao polled 1.86 percent and 0.56 percent. Do these percentages point to popularity? Hardly. Do voters trust Mr Mao? Well, I’ll let the readers judge for themselves.

Mr Namiti is a journalist and former Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk







