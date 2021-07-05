Why costs are high for Covid patients 

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Individuals who have had patients requiring intensive care services in private medical facilities will attest to high bills even before the onset of the pandemic.

However, because Covid-19 care is labour and resource-intensive, it has exposed the high costs of intensive and general healthcare in Uganda.

It is important to note that the situation is not any different in other countries. There is a Covid-19 patient in the US who got a bill of $1.1m ( about Shs3.9 billion) Fortunately, this bill was cleared by insurance.

The mind-boggling figures that come with care for critically ill Covid-19 patients have left the public angry and bitter with medical facilities for ‘inflating’ medical costs. However, it is important that the public understands the detailed medical care behind the high costs.

First, coronavirus disease is on a spectrum. When someone tests positive for covid, they may have no symptoms; mild disease such as cough and fever; moderate disease e.g. breathlessness; severe disease e.g. severe breathlessness; or critical disease e.g. severe respiratory failure and multiple organ failure.

The majority (90-95per cent) of Covid patients don’t need hospitalisation. About five to 10 per cent need hospitalisation and some may eventually need ICU care. These are the ones who end up with high medical bills in the private sector.

Second, standard care for a severe/critical covid patient involves a multidisciplinary team with different skillsets such as an intensivist, pulmonologist, internal medicine physician, nutritionist, critical care nurses, IPC nurses, chest physiotherapist, janitors etc. The whole team must be fairly compensated for their services.

Third, the care for a severe Covid patient varies from individual to individual. Some of the interventions may include high flow supplemental oxygen (From 1 litre/minute to 20 litres/minute, may go up to 70 litres/minute); invasive mechanical ventilation; Anti-inflammatory agents such as methylprednisolone; Ulinastatin; Anticoagulation; and strong antibiotics for secondary bacterial infections. The daily cost of these drugs may range from Shs1m to Shs3m in the private sector.

Additionally, the treatment depends on the complications arising from the disease. Covid is a multi-system disease. It affects organs differently. One may get; Covid heart - requiring heart medications; Covid kidney - requiring kidney support including dialysis; Covid brain - prevention of stroke and other care for neurologic deficits such as delirium.

Depending on organ involvement, additional treatment is instituted. And, the patient must be monitored regularly using laboratory, imaging and clinical means to assess for worsening or improvement of the different organs.

Also, most patients have underlying conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease which are usually worsened by Covid, and treatment, therefore, must be administered accordingly.

But what can the public do to reduce care costs? Knowing personal risk is imperative. Much as anyone can develop severe Covid, certain underlying conditions put some individuals at an increased risk such as –obesity, diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, among others.

It’s important to reduce personal risk by having underlying conditions controlled.

Additionally, if one contracts Covid, one ought not to panic. Start treatment and monitor closely for signs of any worsening and intervene early.

More so before admission to a hospital, inquire about bill projections and assess for affordability. Finally, prevent! The best way to avoid Covid care costs is to stay away from the virus, if you can. Follow standard operating procedures.

Dr. Keith T. Kakame, keithkakame@gmail.com