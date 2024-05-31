Why crime journalism matters

Crime reporting is one of the oldest genres of journalism, and also one with great allure for both journalists and the news-consuming public.

For the public, it is because crime lives around us and the urge to know what dangers lurk around or what misfortune happened is instinctive. For journalists, it is perhaps because crime reporting may as well be “the first and purest form of journalism”, at least according to British media trainer, Duncan Campbell.

“It [crime] all kicked off with the Bible. Adam, God, the Snake, the Apple. ‘If you go back to Genesis and take Adam’s sin as the first crime, and God’s punishment as the first criminal sentence, there is enough justification to say that crime reporting is the first and one of the purest forms of journalism’,” he is quoted saying at a 2010 seminar in the UK by Gabriela Jacomella.

Crime stories are some of the most read in newspapers and most watched on television bulletins – the often gory images notwithstanding. Some of the most popular television news bulletins, especially on local vernacular TVs in Uganda, are ones that give raw coverage to crime in the suburbs, city streets, and the villages.

Some of the most shared video clips or photographs on social media carry elements of crime. Crime movies, thriller novels are (or were?) also some of the most enduring. If you are my generation and interfaced with the James Hardly Chase books and Inspector Derrick television series, then you know what I am talking about.

Crime journalism is important for many reasons. According to the article, “Crime reporting: The first form of journalism” (www.nimcj.org), “Crime is a universal concern and stories about crime capture our attention like no other type of story. It also provides an important service to the public and keeps us informed about what is going on in our communities. In addition, crime reporting can help solve crimes by providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of criminals.”

But crime news is also often depressing, at least for many people who generally tend to switch it off or skip the pages. It also tends to be monotonous and routine, especially if the reporting of the stories does not go beyond the police briefing or press release.

Last week, two big crime stories made prominent coverage in Uganda media. One, the serial murder of four (five?) young women in the Kajjansi area, near Kampala, by a gang comprising a taxi driver and two or three colleagues. Two, day-time robberies in Kampala city where victims are simply kicked down in the street or as happens in the suburbs, simply hit with a paving block before being robbed of their basic items.

These crime reports are keeping many Ugandans awake. How can the media, in the tradition of crime journalism, take them beyond the initial police press briefing and resultant first coverage?

One way is for crime reporters to use police briefings as only the beginning of the story and go on to shadow the investigating cops so as to gain insights into the investigation and be able to bring out the small details that press conferences generally pass over and keep on the story. This, of course, should be done carefully not to jeopardise the investigations. In the good olden days, police detectives and journalists would generally develop an understanding on what not to bring out at what point in exchange for exclusive insight, etc.

Having done that, it falls on the editors to pull out their graphics toolkit and give life, colour, and pace to rather depressing crime news. Presentation of crime stories makes a difference whether a reader or viewer will take a few more minutes to follow or simply pass over.

Audience engagement with crime stories and the mundane details may make all the difference in bursting crimes because this could tickle someone among the public who is holding information they think is unimportant to connect dots and share with relevant authorities.

But most importantly, well-curated crime stories “…provide a vital service to the public by keeping them informed about crime in their area and helping to hold criminals accountable.”

That keeps all safe.





Send your feedback/complaints to