Why diversification of economy matters as Uganda prepares for oil production

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. "We've all heard this saying, but in economic planning – especially for resource-rich nations, it is more than just good advice.

Resource dependence comes with risks. Extractives are marked by volatile prices, unpredictable revenues, and exhaustibility. Without safeguards, economies that rely too heavily on them become vulnerable to shocks, as shown by the share of export earnings, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contribution, and government revenue linked to these sectors.

Many nations have learnt this the hard way, but others have navigated the challenge successfully. Norway, Mexico, Indonesia, Chile, Botswana, United Arab Emirates (UAE) have built resilience through deliberate diversification of their economies.

For example, in 2024, the UAE recorded a 4 percent economic growth rate, with non-oil sectors contributing more than 75 percent of its GDP. Guided by its Vision 2030, the UAE has invested in construction, tourism, finance, technology, and logistics. Norway has used its sovereign wealth fund to invest in renewables energy, maritime and seafood industries, tourism, and technology, thereby creating multiple growth engines.

Closer to home, Nigeria and Ghana have intensified diversification efforts, while Guyana, a new oil producer, is following suit by expanding into sectors like agriculture, services, construction, and mining. Uganda can learn from all these experiences as it prepares for commercial oil production, which could generate $1-2.5 billion annually over 25 years, equivalent to 10 – 25% of projected domestic revenue for Financial Year (FY)2025/2026. While these revenues are significant, it is vital for the country to not lose progress in non-oil sectors.

Broad based growth across sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, and technology will be key to achieving Uganda’s long-term goal of tenfold economic growth.

Tracking non-oil GDP growth will be an important measure of resilience against oil price volatility. Uganda has already made steps to avoid “the oil curse”. All petroleum revenues are deposited in the Petroleum Fund, as stipulated in the Public Finance

Management Act, with a clear fiscal rule governing the transfers to the Consolidated Fund and the Petroleum Revenue Investment Reserve.

The country has also invested in capacity building, training over 14,000 Ugandans in transferable skills relevant in other sectors, and promoted joint ventures that facilitate, technology and knowledge transfer.

Infrastructure development including over 600km of roads and the Kabalega International Airport do not only support the oil industry but also open new markets locally, regionally, and internationally.

Backward linkages between the oil and gas sector and other sectors of the economy including tourism, health, banking, agriculture, and construction, have already been established during the development phase.

However, more can be done to strengthen forward linkages, enabling manufacturing, agro-processing, and tourism to benefit from oil-driven infrastructure and markets.

The lessons from the global experience are clear: oil revenues should serve as a catalyst for, not a replacement of, broader economic growth. Unlike other major sectors of the economy, the oil and gas industry is not a mass employer but has a far-reaching impact on the economy. For Uganda, the oil era presents an opportunity to build a more diversified, resilient, and competitive economy, if we stay on course with the right policies and sustained investments to create lasting value.

Ms Liz Adukule Mugisha is the senior petroleum economist and financial analyst at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda.







