Why do foreign investors thrive while Ugandans are trapped in cycles of waste?

Your Excellency, President Yoweri Museveni, On August 30, the Daily Monitor reported on Uganda’s pitch at the India–Africa Conclave. State minister for Investment and Privatisation Evelyn Anite urged Indian investors to come to Uganda with the promise of free land, 10-year tax holidays, duty-free machinery, and direct clearance from the Ministry of Finance.

Mr Ashish Monpara, a Gujarati businessman, testified that since 2017, he has invested $200m (Shs700b) in Uganda, built seven factories, and earned a 150 percent return. He told fellow Indians: “Uganda is a land of opportunity.” This is impressive. But it raises a paradox. Why do Indian investors appear to succeed so easily in Uganda, while Ugandans themselves struggle to make their businesses work?

Why is it that the same government that rolls out red carpets for foreigners spends trillions on local transformation programmes with little to show? Since the 1990s, Ugandans have been promised socio-economic uplift through Entandikwa, Bonna Baggawale, National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads), Operation Wealth Creation, Emyooga, and now the Parish Development Model.

Together, these have consumed trillions of shillings. Yet outcomes remain dismal. Ask the woman who receives seed capital but cannot run her machine because of electricity cuts. Ask the farmer who cannot deliver produce because convoys have closed the road. Ask the Sacco leader, crippled by corruption and poor accountability.

The pattern is the same: money disbursed, but no transformation. Meanwhile, Indian investors enjoy certainty and incentives. They arrive with guarantees, build factories, create jobs, and contribute visibly to the economy. In FY2022/2023 alone, Indian investment stood at $465m (Shs1.6 trillion).

Uganda’s annual budgets, by comparison, range between $13b (Shs45.5 trillion) and $20b (Shs70 trillion). If even a fraction of that were managed with discipline, Ugandans could thrive far beyond what foreign investors bring. This is where Mr President, the questions become sharper.

● Why are foreign investors guaranteed land, tax holidays, and direct financial clearance, while Ugandan entrepreneurs queue for years in broken systems? ●Why do our national programmes repeat the same cycle of slogans, cash handouts, and collapse?

●Why is there so much poured into schemes without monitoring or infrastructure to make them viable?

● Most importantly: are these programmes really about transformation—or are they political tokens to buy loyalty and votes? Because from where many

Ugandans stand, the evidence suggests the latter. Each election cycle brings a new slogan and a new disbursement. But the poor remain poor. Instead of building capital, we build dependency.

People in the verandah of some of the closed shops in downtown Kampala on day two of the traders’ strike on April 17, 2024. PHOTOS/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Instead of creating entrepreneurs, we create voters grateful for handouts. Contrast this with the Indian ethic of thrift, reinvestment, and long-term planning. Too often, our own approach is waste and fatalism: convoys that paralyse roads, oversized parliaments, weddings and funerals that swallow savings, mansions half-finished while businesses collapse.

These attitudes are reinforced when the government itself treats development casually, throwing money without discipline and allowing politics to trump accountability.

So, I put the question plainly, Sir: is Uganda’s development policy designed to genuinely transform its people, or is it designed to keep them dependent for political ends? Until this is answered and corrected, the paradox will remain.

Indians will appear to do better in our economy, not because they are inherently more capable but because they are given incentives and discipline, while Ugandans are given slogans and spectacles.

Mr President, the choice is yours: will you take the harder path of genuine transformation or the easier path of tokenism? Respectfully.

The writer, Gertrude Kamya Othieno is a political sociologist and alumna of the London School of Economics (LSE) |[email protected]