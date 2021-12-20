Why embrace alternative dispute resolution

The writer, Noulla Anaso works with URA’s, Public and Corporate Affairs department.

By  Guest Writer

“ Under ADR, URA and the taxpayer meet in good faith to discuss issues, arrive at solutions and abide by the outcome."

Last year, after an astonishing seven years in court, one of Uganda’s top taxpayers embraced Uganda Revenue Authority’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). This happened after the company’s owners heard of another case that had been settled the same way.
 So they decided to have a one-on-one with URA through the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT) to bring the matter to rest. Within six months, the facts of the case had been presented and settled, attracting a payment of about  Shs60 billion, with URA agreeing to have the penalties and interests waived. 

