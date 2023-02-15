Why farmers aren’t adopting the various digital solutions

According to a World Bank report published in 2018, the agricultural sector is considered as one of the key economic sectors that will contribute to the transition of Uganda into a middle-income country.

Due to this fact, various interventions have been rolled out by both government and the private sector to increase agricultural productivity, but little success has been registered.

Among the interventions that have been unanimously agreed on by numerous reports and stakeholders is the digitization of the different touch points of the agricultural sector and value chain. This has thus led to the birth of numerous Agtech, Ag Fintec companies with an aim of introducing digital solutions to farmers and different stakeholders along the value chain but unfortunately there has been little success registered since many of the technologies have not fully been embraced by the farmers.

I recently had a chat with someone who is trying to introduce drones to farmers in northern Uganda but whose (drones) adoption has been so low and they were wondering how to make farmers take up the technology.

He paused that question to me, which I would like to answer in this article. I believe that this same question is one that majority of the Agtech and Ag fintech companies are struggling with which can be answered by the following principles that need to be put into consideration when rolling out the different digital solutions to farmers:

♣ Many innovators have a tendency of first producing their solutions and then go to farmers instead of having things done the other way round, which creates a mismatch between the farmers’ needs and what the digital solutions are offering. It is thus key to always first understand the exact problems that farmers are facing and then build for them. It is however important to note that farmers may sometimes not know that they have a particular problem since its impact may not be easily seen or felt.

Innovators would have to first make the farmers appreciate these problems, how they are affecting their productivity and then show them why they need the innovation that they (innovators) want to introduce.

♣ Some innovators pass the first step of identifying the farmer problems but when it comes to building the solutions, farmers aren’t involved, which makes innovators invest a lot of resources in the building of the technologies only to end up having the wrong kind of solution for the right problems. The implication is that farmers reject whatever the innovators are introducing to them. Farmers must be involved from the start such that they own up the solution being developed for them when it is finally out.

♣ Many innovators build for “farmers” instead of a specific group of farmers, which makes them fail to achieve product market fit. The agricultural sector is so segmented and hence it’s hard to build one solution for “all farmers”. Elite farmers will require different solutions compared to those that are not elite, Large scale farmers will require different solutions from the small scale ones, among others.

♣ Having developed the solution, its key that influential people like chairpersons of farmer groups, model farmers, among others are enrolled as the early adopters since they are in most cases very serious about farming. It’s from these that the ripple effect can grow and later reach the laggards who jump on to the technology later.

♣ Many innovators come up with great solutions but fail to find the appropriate means of reaching the intended audiences. Different segments of farmers can be effectively reached through different channels e.g. radio may be best for the rural small scale farmers where as social media may be the best for the urban farmers. The innovator thus needs to put all these into consideration. The above are simple principles which majority of the innovators in Agtech, Ag fintech, among other companies or entities, are not applying, which is resulting into having their solutions rejected by farmers. This has thus led many of these companies to have amazing narratives and figures published on their websites but with little or nothing on ground.

It is very crucial for the different stakeholders in both government and the private sector to consider the above principles when rolling out digital solutions such that they can be embraced by farmers and increase farm productivity, which will then contribute to the transformation of the entire agricultural sector.