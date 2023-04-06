Why football needs to go to the regions

Back in 2016, Onduparaka was the toast of Ugandan football. They had just joined the Uganda Premier League (UPL) and what made them an instant hit was their vibrant fan base.









Their fans’ raucous support inspired the players to put in top performances and this turned their home ground in Arua into a fortress.

The team quickly became the envy of other UPL teams because Onduparaka home matches were more than just football.

That season, I travelled with my Villa side for a league match at their Greenlight stadium and was awed at the buzzing activity around the matches. It was a market day, right from morning until late. There was an assortment of merchandise, food, beverages and even electronics on sale around the stadium. It was like a carnival. During the match, I noted that one of the critical aspects about Onduparaka’s meteoric rise was the sense of identity and strong bond fans had with the players.

Thereafter, I fast-tracked the idea to return Villa to Masaka and it paid instant dividends before authorities in Fufa ruined the progress.

When I bought Vitalis Tabu, one of Onduparaka starlets, at the end of the season, I was eager to find out the kind of reception he would get when Villa visited Arua. It turned out that he was an even bigger star playing for a bigger club. Onduparaka fans packed the stadium to the brim and cheered him on throughout the match in spite of the fact he was the biggest thorn to their defence. Even when Villa walked away with a win, the home supporters took it in good faith.

Of course, with time, Onduparaka found itself losing several players to big teams and given the urge to compete at the top, they also found themselves buying players from Kampala clubs.

This is an understandable move but for some reason, it diluted the club’s bond with fans. That meant they could no longer groom as many home-grown players as they did before.

However, the recent emergence of Arua Hill FC as a force has reignited the football passion in the region. I’m reliably told that the Onduparaka-Arua Hill derby is the fiercest and most lucrative in the UPL. I cannot wait to travel for that derby later this month.

What the two teams have mastered, along with Masaza Cup organisers, is the art of blending football with economics using the community. And it makes sense in all aspects.

On the other hand, the boom in business during their match-days is not just about fans’ passion for the game but it has a lot to do with the economies of scale. A chapatti maker, for instance, can make a killing due to mass production to serve 10,000 fans on match-day. The same can be said of the soft-drink vendor. Their revenue in one day could even eclipse what they make for the rest of the month.

Back to Masaza, the popular tournament has proven that the best way to win over the hearts of a community is to have its own on the pitch. It is that attachment that fans lack when supporting UPL clubs because it is hard to claim ‘their own.’

Now, spare a thought to imagine if other regions had such competitive derbies. Put simply, having a weekly derby of sorts would not only propel the game regionally, it would make for a wider pool to pick talent from.

On that background, I firmly believe our clubs need to reinvigorate themselves to align with the sentiments of fans. That can start with the association to parish or sub-county names to attract more supporters to matches. For instance, if Villa went back to its original name of Nakivubo Villa, it would garner instant endearment from locals in the areas of Kisenyi and Nakivubo and central Kampala. Vipers too can pick a leaf and recognise its locality to identify as Kitende Vipers history or simply go back to their original name of Bunamwaya FC.x