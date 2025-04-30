Why freedom is everything for the press

We are beings of choices, some wise people tell us. The choices we do not make are limited to things like when or where and to whom we are born and how we get raised, for the most part. We often choose our path as our lives unfold, even when we make mistakes.

We choose careers, we choose who to relate with, where to live and much more. I get asked if we still have many students applying to study journalism. It seems so perilous to most people that they do not understand who in this day and age still goes to spend years studying journalism, especially when people assume that everyone can be a journalist and a not-so-expensive smartphone can transform one into a good reporter without getting an overly expensive education. It seems inexplicable that some still choose that path today.

I reflect on these things as we prepare to celebrate World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd this week. For those of us whose lives revolve around the media, it is a great opportunity to think about freedom of the press today and the extent to which it is vilified. The Ugandan constitution in Article 29 provides for freedom of the press and other media. It is the only time it is referenced in the Constitution.

For many, the interpretation of other media at the time prepared us for a world of New Media. It is perhaps difficult to find many countries today whose constitutions or legal framework do not provide at all for media freedom and equally difficult to find one where it is truly free and independent.

Today I will focus on what freedom means and perhaps return to the press another day. As societies undergo shifts, the understanding of concepts may change. Even democracy, largely seen as the bedrock of freedom, has undergone some mutations to qualify it from time to time. In thinking about freedom, I turn to Ms. Angela Merkel’s memoir, ‘freedom’, was published in 2024. She asks, ‘What does freedom mean to me?’ After nearly two decades as the German Chancellor, one might find it surprising that she asks that question. She does so to provide insight into what it means to her.

She writes that freedom for her means finding out where her boundaries lie and ‘never ceasing to learn, not having to stand still, but being able to go on even after leaving politics.’ Most importantly, she sees freedom as being able to start a new chapter in her life.

She previously spoke about the role of courage in the pursuit of freedom and what conditions are needed for it to thrive. She further suggests that freedom cannot only exist for an individual but rather must apply to everyone. What would it take to have a world where freedom applies to everyone?

Is that world possible in our lifetime across the globe? In the case of the press, whether or not it has enjoyed that kind of freedom in many countries is a matter of debate. Whether the existence of provisions for freedom in national constitutions has provided real guarantees for journalists where democracy is hanging by a thread is worth interrogating.

In the end, leaders make choices. Ms. Merkel chose to step down, she could have stayed just a little longer to enjoy the privilege of the position. Pope Francis could have added to the list of his privileges if he wished, but chose to ignore many, as we have heard.

In the words of Winston Churchill, ‘as long as we have faith in our own cause and an unconquerable will to win, victory will not be denied us.’ For many journalists, journalism has meant gathering courage from the deepest reservoirs they can find.

For many, that unconquerable will is part of the course. And sometimes, indeed with the right dose of faith in the work that they do, they experience some shots of victory, however short-lived.

The coverage of Pope Francis in the last week reminded me of just how important telling these stories for an audience hungry for news is and what quality reporting can do for people. Journalism may not always win in the face of challenges, but it has to keep on the path and learn to let go of itself and be allowed for it to let go of itself.

A trainer’s hope lies in the possibility that the journalists will find their voice and let go of any inhibitions to tell the stories and stick to the cause despite the difficulties along their path. And also hope that they are allowed to let go. It is why freedom is everything, especially for the press. It is why we celebrate it and all the journalists that make it worthwhile.





Emilly Comfort Maractho, PhD.