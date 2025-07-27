Why futuristic leaders are redefining success

Recently, I engaged with a group of young adults, who wanted to know what makes a successful leader. We had an interesting discussion, and some of them wondered whether what they read in business books written in the 20th Century, the metrics for great leadership, mostly have to do with the bottom-line results.

They referred to metrics such as market share of the business, growth in terms of revenue and the price of the share since investors will often demand dividends for their investments.

One of them spoke up and wondered if I had encountered people who tick all these boxes and still do not feel they are successful, to which I responded in the affirmative.

Initially, I thought such people were either being modest or too harsh on themselves until it dawned on me that perhaps there are shifts occurring in how we look at the metrics for measuring success.

For the past two weeks, we have discussed the impact the hedonic treadmill can have on those who refuse to intentionally get off it because it never slows down, let alone stops. This, in effect, means unless we choose metrics that allow us to run for a time but get off and reflect on the work we have done and celebrate the results, we will believe that there will always be more to be done before we genuinely accept the compliments for the work we do and the results it brings.

I am learning that today and tomorrow’s leaders are making conscious decisions to define success in new ways, which include focusing more on impact made than income generated. Do not get me wrong, any leader worth their salt knows that the bottom line will always be a measurement tool.

However, gone are the days when a huge figure alone will get one the accolades. Instead, I believe the boardroom wants to know how the product or service that is bringing in that figure is also creating or bringing about meaningful change to not only the shareholders but the stakeholders as well.

Impact also means the leader can engage and retain talent by ensuring they allow for innovation and adaptability to changing terrains. Another metric for success for future leaders is the growth that occurs in and around them every day.

It is one thing to determine one’s growth list; it is another to ensure the list has space for how the leader will be the catalyst for the growth of others.

Employee engagement today means celebrating actions along the way instead of only focusing on the end goal. This means leaders need to create systems that foster creativity and allow for disruptions.

Legacy is another metric, with leaders now making time to think and plan for how they want to be remembered when they eventually hang up their boots.

Great leaders know that they need to build systems that outlast them and allow for successes to build upon and create even greater results. Similarly, thinking about the future allows one to design a life that brings fulfilment to both the leader and the followers.

This means creating a workplace that people feel excited to come to because it is grounded in values and a clear purpose. It also means although there is a goal to impact the bottom line positively, it is done in a manner that is satisfying and not overwhelming.

Finally, futuristic leaders know that today’s market offers options, and that brand reputation and customer loyalty matter. This, in effect, means the future customer needs to clearly answer the question being asked a lot, which is “What is in it for me?”

Once this answer is clear to them, they generously engage with the product or service. I am curious, how would you have engaged with these youngsters about how success is being measured today and tomorrow?

Rosette Wamambe is a Transformational Leadership coach with the Maxwell Leadership Team.