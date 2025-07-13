Why high achievers need to get off the hedonic treadmill

We have all come across successful people who, unfortunately, are also not as fulfilled as they desire to be. I refer to them as high achievers who, in my view, are on a treadmill that has no set time. Please do not get me wrong, I love achievers.

In fact, I called my group coaching Achievers Academy. I refer to my clients as achievers, and the definition I use for them is that they are individuals who know what they desire and consistently set and reach their goals. From this definition, you can deduce certain traits and behaviours.

Achievers tend to be result-oriented; they are persistent, seek feedback and look for ways to improve. They are driven by excellence for themselves and those they lead. These are great traits.

However, as a transformational coach, I know that when we overuse a strength, it can easily become a weakness. Contrasting achievers with high achievers, we see that the latter tend to measure their success based on accomplishments and milestones.

They can also be competitive either with other people or previous versions of themselves. It is these people who often encounter the achiever’s paradox, where they may struggle with satisfaction because they allow their identity to be tied to their accomplishments.

This is what gets them stuck on the hedonic treadmill. The hedonic treadmill is a psychological concept that is used to explain why high achievers tend to return to a relatively stable level of happiness even after they have accomplished what they set out to accomplish as a big, audacious goal.

I refer to big, audacious goals as those that are so scary that it takes the intervention of the divine for us to achieve them. Such goals stretch us because we need to become different people to achieve them. And yet, for high achievers, when they do accomplish such goals, the happiness or fulfilment they get is short-lived.

The goal quickly becomes their new normal and their fulfilment level either returns to where it was before, or worst-case scenario, it plummets. I am learning that there are things I and my clients do to ensure we remain achievers, but avoid getting into the high achievers’ camp, who are on a hedonic treadmill that never stops. For starters, we have established a solid identity of who we are.

I have shared before that my self-discovery journey required that I strip myself of all titles and, or things I believed defined who I was. The result was a clear definition of who I am. I am a creature of the creator, and that is enough.

This definition helps ground me on days when I feel I am judging myself harshly based on where I should be or what I have achieved so far. Another way high achievers can get off the hedonic treadmill is by embracing the gain concept as espoused by Dan Sullivan and Dr Benjamin Hardy.

In their book, The Gap and the Gain: The High Achievers Guide to Happiness, Confidence and Success. Dan and Benjamin argue that we tend to approach life from two perspectives. The first is the gap where we measure ourselves against our ideals or desires.

Unfortunately, doing this tends to create frustration and keeps one on the hedonic treadmill, as high achievers tend to focus on what is missing and not what is available.

On the other hand, the gain perspective allows achievers to measure themselves against their past self or where the journey began. This perspective creates a life of gratitude and builds confidence because we are acknowledging the progress made.

Further, we should focus on long-term goals as opposed to short-term goals because our decisions in the short term will be driven by the long-term person we desire to be. I am curious, do you consider yourself an achiever or a high achiever? What do you commit to doing to get off the hedonic treadmill and avoid creating an endless cycle of what’s next?





Rosette Wamambe is a Transformational Leadership coach with the Maxwell Leadership Team.



