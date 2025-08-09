Why human capital must be our biggest investment

As global labour markets recalibrate in the face of digital disruption, climate change, and widening inequality, Africa’s defining advantage; it’s people, is at a critical crossroad. With over 70 percent of Sub-Saharan Africa’s population under 30, the continent boasts the world’s youngest population. In fact, the UN Office for the Least Developed Countries notes that young people are central to Africa’s development goal. Yet, despite this, the population faces some of the highest unemployment and informality rates with most workers operating outside proper structures, often underpaid, without legal protections or social security. Therefore unless we urgently reform how we nurture and include the human capital, this demographic dividend could easily become a demographic crisis.

Commendable strategic efforts have been outlined in both the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the East African Community Vision 2050, both of which position human capital development as a pillar of transformation. Specifically, Agenda 2063 envisions “an Africa whose development is people-driven” and where “youth and women are agents of change,” while the EAC Vision 2050 prioritises “an educated, skilled, and healthy population” as key to regional integration and prosperity. However, these ambitions risk remaining aspirational without context-responsive strategies rooted in the lived realities of those at the margins; rural youth, women, informal workers, and communities impacted by conflict, climate, or structural neglect.

The real questions we must confront go beyond GDP charts and economic models. While metrics like the Human Capital Index (HCI) or Human Development Index (HDI) offer useful insights into national progress, they only tell part of the story. To truly build a resilient and future-ready Africa, we need to answer to the lived traces of mental health, civic agency, social cohesion, and inclusion. We will need to respond to pertinent questions that go beyond textbooks to truly understand how people experience development. For example we should ask: Are workplaces psychologically safe and inclusive? Are national employment policies responsive to the informal economy ,where over 80 percent of jobs reside?

Do leadership pipelines reflect our continent’s ethnic, gender, and generational diversity? Is mental health still viewed as a luxury, or finally seen as foundational to productivity and wellbeing? etc. To do this, we first ask ourselves, “But what really is human capital? Human capital covers the collective skills, knowledge, experiences, wellbeing, and capabilities of individuals that drive not only economic productivity but also social resilience, innovation, and civic participation. It is about the human systems that bring about dignity, creativity, and participation. Global institutions are increasingly recognising this. From the UNDP’s Human Development Index to the World Bank’s Human Capital Index, countries are being judged not just by economic output, but by how well they educate, empower, and care for their people.

The urgency of this moment cannot be over emphasised. Uganda’s current HCI score of 0.38 means we are operating at less than half of our human potential. This is despite having the second-youngest population in the world, with 78 percent under the age of 30. This youth bulge, combined with a growing reform ecosystem and rising civic consciousness, positions Uganda as a critical voice in the human capital discourse. We are both a mirror reflecting regional challenges, and a map guiding the future of human capital development in Africa. As the African Union prepares its Mid-Term Review of Agenda 2063, and the East African Community finalises its Regional Labour Migration Policy Framework, now is a decisive moment. Institutions within Uganda and beyond should move beyond paper strategies and invest in what truly drives economies; the people.

Young people and women must no longer be seen as a future to plan for, but as the present already shaping policies, culture, innovation, and civic life across the continent. We can no longer afford siloed approaches that treat education, employment, health, and governance as separate systems. A strong Africa begins with stronger people systems that are integrated, inclusive, and intentional to capture all human dimensions. Uganda has the talent. Uganda has the voice. Uganda has the urgency. It’s time we act like it.

Ms Shamim Ibrahim, organisational psychologist & founder, psyche solutions & psyche solutionsafrica foundation



