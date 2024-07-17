Why I will join the protest against corruption on July 23

Corruption has long been a pervasive issue in Uganda, infiltrating every level of government and eroding public trust. Among the most glaring deceptions of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government is the claim that they are dedicated to eradicating corruption.

This claim is not only misleading but is a betrayal of the Ugandan people. Ugandans have been fed a diet of falsehoods and empty promises, all while those in power continue to plunder public resources with impunity.

On July 23, we will march to Parliament to voice our dissatisfaction and demand accountability. This march is not just a protest; it is a declaration of our collective disillusionment with the NRM government’s failure to address corruption meaningfully.

The people of Uganda have been patient, but our patience has run thin. We can no longer stand by as our country is ravaged by corruption, poor service delivery, and unfulfilled promises. It is time for us to rise and make our voices heard.

The NRM’s assertion that they are fighting corruption is nothing short of a smokescreen. They have mastered the art of public relations, creating the illusion of action while allowing corrupt officials to operate with impunity.

This is evident in the case of the Parliamentary Commissioners, who have been accused of gross misconduct and theft. Despite them accepting to have received Shs400m, these individuals remain in positions of power, shielded by the very system that claims to be rooting out corruption.

This is not just a failure of governance; it is a slap in the face of every Ugandan who believes in justice and accountability.

The situation is dire. Public services are in a deplorable state, and the quality of life for ordinary Ugandans continues to deteriorate. Hospitals are underfunded and understaffed, schools lack basic resources, and infrastructure projects are often abandoned or completed shoddily due to rampant corruption.

The promises made by the NRM to improve these services have turned out to be empty rhetoric, leaving the people to fend for themselves in an increasingly hostile environment.

The idiom “the fish rots from the head down” aptly describes the state of our government. Corruption starts at the highest levels and trickles down, infecting every facet of public administration. This pervasive rot has created a culture where corruption is not only tolerated but expected. It is a culture that must be dismantled if we are to see any real change in our country.

Consider the case of the Global Fund scandal, where funds meant to combat HIV/Aids, malaria, and tuberculosis were misappropriated. The repercussions of this scandal were not just financial; they were human. People lost their lives because the money intended to save them was stolen.

Yet, despite the gravity of this crime, the perpetrators faced little to no consequences. This is just one of many examples that highlight the government’s failure to combat corruption effectively.

The march to Parliament is more than just a protest. It is a call to action for every Ugandan who is tired of being deceived and exploited.

We march for the mothers who cannot access quality healthcare for their children, for the students who are denied a proper education, and for the communities that lack basic infrastructure. We march to reclaim our country from the grip of corruption and to demand a government that serves the people, not itself.

The NRM government’s inability to tackle corruption is not just a political failure; it is a moral one. It is a betrayal of the trust that we have placed in our leaders, in the NRM Party.

On the 23rd of July, we want to send a clear message that we will no longer accept lies and deceit. The time for action is now, and together, we can forge a future free from the chains of corruption.