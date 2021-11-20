Prime

Why is a ragtag armed group called ADF able to kill Ugandans?

Musaazi Namiti

By  Musaazi Namiti

What you need to know:

  • But that is not to say that Uganda has not been a victim of terrorism. Since the late 1990s, the country has lost people to terror attacks.

This week we witnessed death, destruction and injury of the kind we normally see on TV screens in places such as Somalia, Afghanistan and Pakistan. 
But that is not to say that Uganda has not been a victim of terrorism. Since the late 1990s, the country has lost people to terror attacks.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.