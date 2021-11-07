Robert Mugabe

Why is Apaa land crisis persisting?

By  Robert Mugabe

What you need to know:

  • Many individual players and groups, including cultural leaders, religious leaders, political leaders, local and international NGOs/CSOs have also convened meetings that have generated  reports and resolutions giving recommendations that point to a lasting solution to the crisis. 

On Sunday, October 31, at the palace of the Acholi Paramount Chief, I attended the fourth or fifth meeting organised by Acholi leaders searching for a lasting solution to the question of Apaa. There were many other meetings I didn’t attend in the past, organised to achieve the same objective. This particular one was mainly in preparation for the impending appointment of a judicial commission of inquiry promised by the President after a visit to him by Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo and a group of Acholi leaders.

