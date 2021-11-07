Why is Apaa land crisis persisting?

On Sunday, October 31, at the palace of the Acholi Paramount Chief, I attended the fourth or fifth meeting organised by Acholi leaders searching for a lasting solution to the question of Apaa. There were many other meetings I didn’t attend in the past, organised to achieve the same objective. This particular one was mainly in preparation for the impending appointment of a judicial commission of inquiry promised by the President after a visit to him by Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo and a group of Acholi leaders.

These meetings take more or less the same pattern. Powerful people making powerful speeches that culminates to powerful resolutions, reports and recommendations. The powerful resolutions, reports and recommendations, more often than not, end up in State House in the hands of the President, who will turn to his appeasement script and appoint a committee to handle the issue.

The committees have been too many to easily remember, but in the recent past, he appointed one headed by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah and the inter-ministerial one led by former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda.

Many individual players and groups, including cultural leaders, religious leaders, political leaders, local and international NGOs/CSOs have also convened meetings that have generated reports and resolutions giving recommendations that point to a lasting solution to the crisis.

Parliament has done the same. It has appointed several select committees with a similar objective. The last one was led by Pallisa District Woman MP Agnes Ameede. Unfortunately, in spite of all these efforts, nothing significant has happened to change the situation.

As these meetings happen and they generate resolutions, reports and recommendations that look almost the same with the previous ones. All these find their way to the highest authority in the land.

However, nothing material comes out of them. In the meantime, the people in Apaa continue suffering in deep pain. They are arbitrarily arrested, tortured and incarcerated. Many are displaced from their homes, their huts burnt and other properties destroyed. More than 20 people have been slain in cold blood and nearly 10 disappeared.

This begs the question. What is the problem in Apaa? I will try to analyse and broadly categorise the problems into three. First, some of the local politicians find Apaa crisis politically convenient and relevant to their electoral fortunes in the local politics. Secondly, many of the local and international NGOs/CSOs use crises such as this for relevance and resource mobilisation to fund their ostentation. Lastly, the regime has vested pecuniary interest in the land but adamantly refuses to admit it.

Otherwise, as Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo reportedly told the President during their visit in August, Uganda is not a failed State. The Ugandan State has at its disposal all that is required, including instruments of coercion, to find a lasting solution to this problem. In fact, the regime brags about ending fully fledged armed conflicts of the LRA, UPA, ADF, NDA, etc., in a relatively short time.

But to the people of Apaa, the regime has deliberately and unapologetically failed in its constitutional obligation. We have often seen the regime deploying its might quickly and successfully to foil attempts by the Opposition seeking to mobilise and organise themselves politically, moreover, through legal and legitimate ways. Matters are not helped by the fact that before the advent of the NRM rule, the people of Acholi and Madi lived happily together for centuries. The question is what has changed?