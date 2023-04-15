Why Kitutu should be jailed for life if she is found guilty

The idea that the court hearing Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kututu’s case will not be able to come to a fair verdict after reading this column is ludicrous. Consequently, taking full advantage of Articles 41(1) and 43(1) of our Constitution, I have decided to ignore the sub judice rule to write about her being accused of allegedly diverting iron sheets for the people of Karamoja to her personal use.

The question on the lips of many Ugandans is: Why did the politicians do it? In Uganda, a senior politician leads a life that millions of ordinary Ugandans can only dream of. The politician is entitled to an official car, usually an SUV bought brand new with money that comes from taxpayers. The politician has a driver and security. The politician has a convoy. The politician earns per diem on official missions. The politician earns a salary. The politician’s medical bills are footed by the taxpayer.

Compare this to the benefits politicians in high-income Sweden get. Swedish politicians are supposed to use public transport and are issued a yearly ticket. (We do not have decent public transport in Uganda, but this does not mean we have to buy vehicles we can barely afford.) They cannot raise their own salaries, and when travelling, they have to choose the cheapest means of transport. Yet their country’s GDP per capita is $60,029 (Shs223m) while Uganda’s is $883 (Shs3.2m), according to the IMF and the World Bank.

It makes sense to compensate people generously, especially when they are doing exceptional work, when their efforts are transforming lives, when the value they bring to their jobs is solid. But there is little or nothing to suggest that the Cabinet ministers appointed specifically to cater to the region’s needs are solving real problems.

Karamoja remains the hunger capital of Uganda, so to speak. In September 2022, Pastor Robert Kayanja launched a Shs10b fund-raising drive for the starving Karimojong despite the presence of Cabinet ministers in the region. At the sub-regional level, says the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Karamoja has the highest levels of poverty (85 percent). Acholi (64 percent), West Nile (59 percent), Lango (57 percent) and Teso (56 percent) follow closely behind.

Ms Kitutu, who spent Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday in jail, would know that taking anything that belongs to the people of Karamoja illegally seems like a crime against humanity. There are no needier Ugandans than the Karimojong. That is why the headline for this column says: Why Kitutu should be jailed for life if she is found guilty. And if the NRM government was not punishing corruption with the left hand while nourishing it with the right, every politician who took the iron sheets would be jailed.

Our politicians are family people, and their spouses and children reading this article will not like it. But this business of pretending to lead Ugandans on Christian values when, in fact, the country is grooming thieves is unacceptable.

Schools begin meetings with prayers and then go on to aid and abet cheating in national exams. Every year the Uganda National Examinations Board releases exam results and announces some results have been cancelled or withheld due to malpractices. Our so-called Christian values are not giving us people of integrity.

In Uganda, whether you’re flanked by a pastor, a Cabinet minister, a journalist, an MP, a senior military officer, etc. you have to keep a close eye on your wallet or smartphone.

