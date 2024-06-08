Why life will always be an indivisible whole

As leaders, we tend to struggle with imbalance because of the many demands on our time. I believe this is a fact that is never going to change, so it is best if we work on how to attain a reasonable balance in life. If not properly managed, we may get to the end of our destinations only to discover that we looked at life in pieces and, therefore, have better results in one area over the others.

It was Mahatma Ghandi who correctly observed that “a person cannot do right in one department of life while attempting to do wrong in another department. Life is one indivisible whole”. What is certain is as leaders, we are all unique as we have our own set of values, plus a vision and purpose we aspire too. This in effect means our own balance points are different as well.

Perhaps this is why Brian Tracy and his daughter Christina in their joint book, Find Your Balance Point: Clarify your Priorities, Simplify Your Life and Achieve More noted that, “Each person experiences true balance when they are operating at their own unique balance point. It is from their balance point that they can experience the highest level of clarity, commitment, strength and confidence to pursue their ambitions both personally and professionally.”

I find that leaders who opt to live principle centred lives usually know that there are no two similar days in a leader’s life. One day you may be putting out fires and another day you need to be motivating the team so that they can accomplish set goals. In addition, such leaders also remember the importance of choosing the meaningful over the urgent. They know that it does not matter what walls one maybe climbing, the ladder needs to be leaning on the correct wall so that when they eventually get to the top, there are people willing to enjoy the view with them. I am learning that engaging in this leadership dance calls for wisdom and understanding that life is best lived in seasons.

Secondly, I am also learning that for one to enjoy life as an indivisible whole, requires recognising that life was meant to be lived in community and with an abundant mindset. Living with an abundant mindset reminds me that whereas I may not have time to do all the things I may want to get done, I can get them done when I empower others to do so and be comfortable with the results, they bring me.

One of my favourite stances these days is I can live with that. I am learning that making the shift from a scarcity mindset where I narrowly think it is only I who does things better and instead allow others to grow certain skills results in win - win scenarios. I can develop more self-respect as well as recognition for what others bring to the table. In addition, it is also enabling me to grow the fruit of patience and compassion for others. The icing on this cake is the growth that occurs for all parties involved.

The third lesson I am learning about living an indivisible life is that it is best if I always remember that what matters is long-term balance. You know why? Because today’s imbalance may be natural and necessary from the perspective of a week, a month or even a year. I also find that I get better results when I keep those who may be affected by my decisions that season informed. What this does is it removes the guilt or shame that may attempt to have the best of me because I have not notified others about my actions.

My final lesson is to always have a complementary team of people who are different from me and complement my strengths and compensate for my areas of growth. This allows me to embrace opportunities knowing that all I need are people with whom we share the same principles and who can collaborate with me to get the needed results.

What about you, in what ways are you living life as an indivisible whole? Who can you ask to join your complimentary team so that you are ready for future opportunities?