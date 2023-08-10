Why men of God may not go to Mulago to heal the sick?

An unfolding social media attack against men of God usually degenerates into assigning them blanket references of ‘conmen performing fake miracles.’ In such attacks, other belittling references thrown in for effect skirt around the lavish lifestyles some of these noble servants of God live, when juxtaposed against the supposed financial situation of their flock.

The obvious ignorance about true spiritual matters in these bashing episodes is very interesting. All the social media misgivings about men of God cannot be answered in one sitting. However, one constant jibe that is being constantly thrown at men of God of recent, apparently to spite them or with genuine ignorance, is, ‘If you can heal, why don’t you go to Mulago and you heal the sick there?’ Another is, ‘why did you hide during the Covid19 pandemic?’

For anyone who understands the spiritual realm or at least, who has bothered to carefully read the bible, the answer is very clear.

Divine healing has principles. These principles can evidently be seen with each healing or miracle, in the Bible. This principle applies to healings that took place both in the New Testament and the Old Testament. The first healing principle is that of seeking; those who are sick (or need miracles) must seek the healing/miracle. As an example, Naaman, the leprous Aramean army Commander in 2 Kings 5:1-15 went out in search of Prophet Elisha when he heard that this prophet could heal his leprosy. His leprosy cleared after Prophet Elisha told him to go dip in River Jordan seven times, which he did.

In other words, if you know or think a certain man of God has the ability to successfully pray for your healing, you must go there. The reason you go wherever else you go is because you believe that that other place is most likely to deliver to you the result you are looking for. This forms the second and very important principle of healing; Faith!

With faith, a seeker must believe that an encounter with the person to which you are referred, will result in healing. Faith is closely intertwined with seeking. You cannot seek a miracle/healing without believing that a miracle is possible. Seeking is important because healing requires the faith of the miracle seeker. In Matthew 9:22, Jesus told the woman with the issue of blood that her faith had healed her. It goes without saying that seeking a miracle without faith is a disaster. .