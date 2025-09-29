Why multidisciplinary research matters

Uganda’s development challenges are complex. Youth unemployment, debt pressures, climate change, rapid urbanisation, and the disruptions of digital technology all cut across sectors and disciplines. Yet too often, our attempts to address them are narrowly framed. Economists look at growth figures, statisticians run surveys, business scholars track corporate strategies, and public health specialists focus on service delivery. Each perspective matters, but taken alone, they rarely provide solutions. It is time we moved beyond silos. Take the case of agriculture, still the backbone of our economy. Improving yields is not just about introducing new seed varieties. Statisticians help track productivity trends, economists model price incentives, and business scholars study market chains. But soil scientists must weigh in on fertility, climate scientists on rainfall variability, and sociologists on how land rights affect women farmers.

Without this mix, agricultural transformation remains partial. Uganda’s struggle with climate change is another example. Statisticians can model rainfall patterns, economists calculate losses to GDP, and business experts explore insurance schemes. But effective solutions require contributions from engineers designing resilient infrastructure, sociologists studying community adaptation, and political scientists examining governance failures. Even our health system offers lessons. During Covid-19, epidemiological models forecasted infection waves, while economists warned about the risks of prolonged lockdowns. Business experts pointed to collapsing supply chains and closed markets. Yet government responses were only effective when these insights were combined with sociologists’ advice on community engagement and psychologists’ understanding of behaviour change.

Multidisciplinary work also brings tangible benefits for our universities and scholars. It sparks innovation, as when behavioural economics emerged from combining psychology and economic theory. It ensures policy relevance, because ministries and businesses care about real solutions, not disciplinary jargon. And it provides career advantages, since most funders today demand cross-disciplinary collaboration. Of course, collaboration is not easy. Each field speaks a different language. Statisticians talk of p-values, economists of endogeneity, and business scholars of value chains. Without translation, projects falter. Methods also differ: economists insist on causal identification, statisticians on replication, business scholars on timeliness. Journals often reward disciplinary purity, making it harder to publish blended work.

And collaboration takes time—sharing data, negotiating credit, and managing expectations. Yet these frictions, if managed well, can sharpen both rigour and relevance. Uganda’s experience shows that there are practical ways forward. Our HIV-prevention programmes have benefited from economists, statisticians, and health scientists working together to evaluate effectiveness. Recent studies on youth employment have combined surveys, econometric modelling, and business case analysis to design apprenticeship and skilling interventions. The fight against malaria has brought together entomologists, public health officers, economists, and behavioural scientists. These collaborations show that when disciplines converge, policy impact is greater. If we are to prepare for the future, we must invest in breaking disciplinary walls. Scholars should learn to “translate” their work so others can engage with it. Universities should reward joint research and encourage interdisciplinary seminars.

Government should demand research that is holistic and not confined to narrow silos. Partnerships with the private sector can generate real-world data while shaping innovations that are commercially viable. Uganda’s future depends on whether we learn to think and act across boundaries. Our problems are complex, and our responses must be equally so. Scholars must keep their disciplinary strengths but remain open to collaboration. Policymakers must demand research that integrates multiple perspectives. Universities must reward collaboration, not just solo achievement. The great challenges of our time cannot be solved by any single discipline. They demand convergence—rigorous, relevant, and rooted in our realities. If research is to matter for service delivery, it must move beyond silos. The future of Uganda depends on it.

Mike Ibrahim Okumu is an Associate Professor and Dean, Makerere University School of Economics and a Fellow of The Uganda National Academy of Sciences



