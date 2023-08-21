Why not merge Nema, NFA with UWA?

It is that time of the year again when the Ministry of Finance starts releasing monies to all other ministries and agencies that were allocated in the National Budget.

It is also common knowledge that while the ministries handle policy formulation and guidance, the innumerable agencies are left to take care of the basics of implementation.

However, there is a glaring lack of performance evaluation of government agencies and apparently, no value for money audits are done by the ministries supervising many of our critical agencies.

Evidently, even the responsible parliamentary committees do not undertake thorough oversight work on these bodies.

Remarkably, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), an agency supervised by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, seems to be the only body worthy of praise.

In light of its overall mandate, that is management and protection of wildlife in and outside protected areas, this agency seems to be getting positive ratings from all corners.

From being the best rangers in East Africa to being the most responsive ministry, department & agencies . They deserve every accolade and praise.

If you want to know that the patriotic Ugandans in UWA mean business, drop whatever trash you have in your car in their protected areas or runover any wild animal as you rush across the parks and reserves, you will not get away with such violations.

Similarly, speak to any bus or taxi operator who cruises across the wildlife zones, they will tell you why you should take the UWA road signs and warnings very seriously.

On the other hand, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and the National Forestry Authority (NFA) are two entities under the Ministry of Water and Environment which continue to demonstrate neither authority nor concern for posterity.

The overall objective of these two entities is to manage and conserve forest reserves and the environment. However, Nema has watched nearly all the wetlands being encroached on with the same indifference as NFA shows on the depletion of forests.

There are many policies on paper that are meant to save the endangered wetlands and forests to ensure clean water and environment and more urgently, to discourage the public from the heavy reliance on charcoal as the primary source of energy for cooking.

But such policies are either weak or lack coordination in their enforcement.

At every police checkpoint on the highways, there is a forestry enforcement personnel whose preoccupation seems to be receiving bribes from those moving charcoal and firewood.

There are also many allegations across the country that the resident district commissioners and the Internal Security Organisation operatives issuing express orders to the enforcement teams to allow charcoal trucks to move freely after receiving ‘kitu kidogo’.

In February 2023, Nema introduced a tougher express penalty scheme for environmental breaches to the effect that one would pay an express penalty of Shs6 million for driving a car without a trash bin. While, as a responsible citizen, I bought a blue trash bin for my car, I am yet to be stopped by the Nema enforcement officials for any spot-checks. Surprisingly, there has been no sensitisation of the public about the value of such a policy, among others.

When does the Ministry of Water and Environment plan to ban the one-use plastics that are clogging every drainage flying around every urban setting? When do they plan to work out coordinated strategies with other ministries on garbage management and environment protection?

Nema and NFA cannot complain of lack of funding as they received Shs16.68 billion and Shs36.473 billion, respectively for the 2023/2024 budget. One can imagine how much ecological resilience UWA could foster with this additional funding going its way once Nema and NFA are placed under it.

Ms Acom Alobo is the Woman Member of Parliament for Soroti City

Email: [email protected]