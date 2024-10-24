Why opposition MPs should support merger of government agencies

A section of Opposition legislators continues to oppose the merging of certain government agencies into their parent ministries. This resistance follows the Executive's decision to return Bills to Parliament that had previously been rejected by MPs.

Among the agencies originally earmarked for merging, and whose respective amendments were rejected by MPs, are the Uganda Coffee Development Authority, Cotton Development Organisation, Dairy Development Authority, National Agricultural Advisory Services, Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), Uganda Road Fund, and the Equal Opportunities Commission, among others.

Opposition MPs argue that the ministries are incapable of absorbing the roles of these specialised agencies. They claim that the work carried out by these agencies is too technical for the ministries to handle, that the agencies attract highly qualified staff that the ministries may not be able to engage, and that the ministries are already overburdened and cannot handle the additional tasks these agencies currently perform.However, upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that this argument does not fully hold water.

Many of these agencies do not perform tasks so specialised that they cannot be handled by ministries. Take UNRA, for example, its primary role is procurement for road construction. This function could easily fall under the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) or the Ministry of Works. UNRA does not design or construct roads—it outsources these jobs to contractors.

Similarly, agencies like the Uganda Road Fund, Uganda Coffee Development Authority, among others carry out functions that could be consolidated into the ministries without compromising service delivery.

While the concerns raised by these MPs are not entirely baseless, they fail to consider the larger objective of the rationalisation policy, which aims to streamline government operations and reduce public expenditure. For years, Ugandans—including Opposition figures—have criticised the high cost of running an oversized government.

Calls have been made to reduce the number of ministers, eliminate redundant positions like Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Presidential Advisers, and cut down on administrative cost.

The merging of agencies is a significant step towards this goal, which Opposition ought to support. Ironically, many of these same Opposition members have in the past accused government agencies of inefficiency. Take the National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads) as an example—Opposition leaders have often criticised the programme for its inability to meet its goals. Yet, when it comes to rationalising these agencies, they are the first to resist. This inconsistency is reminiscent of the Runyankole adage "Kaburabuzo Ka Mukwikwi," which describes a man who gave his wife meat, instructing her not to fry, roast, or cook it, yet he wanted to find it ready to eat.

Opposition MPs cannot have it both ways—if they oppose wasteful public expenditure, they should support the rationalisation process wholeheartedly. Finally, the inefficiencies within ministries are not caused by a lack of agencies; they are the result of structural issues within the ministries themselves. These problems can be resolved through internal reforms and the deployment of competent personnel. In fact, as the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has guided, ministries could absorb some of the best talent from the merged agencies, ensuring that expertise is retained and efficiency improved.