Why perennial Opposition leaders shine brightest from the sidelines

The recent death of Raila Odinga on October 15 plunged Kenya and the region into mourning for a giant of its politics. Across the region, eulogies fittingly crowned him the best president Kenya never had, a testament to his decades-long struggle for democracy and his immense political influence. Yet, his death also invited a sobering, continent-wide reflection on the unique political phenomenon he embodied: the powerful Opposition leader whose legacy is ultimately defined by the office they never held.

Raila’s legacy was shaped, greatly, by his role as a perpetual challenger. His enduring popularity was likely preserved by never facing the incumbency’s constraints. Had he governed, he would have confronted the same systemic governance challenges that often diminished the legacies of other leaders, most of whose inadequacies he personally highlighted. His political influence and appeal, stemming from a public that never saw his presidency, were rooted in his ability to criticise the governments in power, free from the practical burdens of leadership. Because it is easier to heckle than to play the piano.

This is not unique to Raila, but rather the central dilemma facing many African democracies. Often, politicians wield immense moral and political authority from the Opposition benches. They self-anoint as voices of the voiceless, uncompromising critics of corruption, inefficiency, and authoritarian overreach. Their supporters, justifiably frustrated with the status quo, project onto them all the solutions the incumbent has failed to provide. They are, in the public imagination, the perfect alternatives to the imperfect regimes.

However, the leap from critic-in-chief to chief executive is a gorge that many fail to cross. The role of an Opposition leader is to identify problems; the role of a president is to solve them, often with limited resources, within fractured political systems, and against a backdrop of impossibly high expectations. The very systems Opposition leaders critique – democratic backsliding, authoritarianism, human rights abuse, political repression, corruption, injustice, patronage, bloated bureaucracies, and powerful international financial institutions – do not vanish upon swearing-in. They become the new leaders’ in-tray.

Once in power, the elegant symphony of criticism must give way to the difficult, often frictional, practice of governance. The politician who promised to eradicate corruption now must manage party loyalists who demand reward for their years in the struggle. The leader who railed against national debt must now negotiate with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank under conditions they once denounced. The champion of the marginalised must make brutal budgetary choices that inevitably leave some constituencies and foot-soldiers feeling betrayed. The piano keys are stubborn, and the sheet music is written in the ink of complex reality.

This is not to say that Opposition leaders are unqualified or that their ideals are disingenuous. No! In any case, almost every great leader has once been in Opposition. It is to argue that the skills required to be a successful Opposition figure are fundamentally different from those required to be an effective head of State. The former thrives on ideological purity and powerful rhetoric, the latter demands compromise, pragmatism, and the management of often-ugly trade-offs. The populist appeal that mobilises millions on the campaign trail can quickly sour when difficult, unpopular reforms are necessary.

Therefore, while Africa rightly mourns the passing of its great what-if figures and yearns for replacements, it must also advance its political analysis. The true measure of a leader should not solely be their power as a critic, but a sober assessment of their potential for pragmatic and effective governance.

Bear it that the most popular politician is not always the most capable governor, and the crown of Opposition often appears more golden than the thorny crown of incumbency. Raila’s monumental legacy is secure, but it is a reminder that in the theatre of politics, the most beloved performer is sometimes the one who never had to conduct the entire orchestra.

The writer is a political scientist.



